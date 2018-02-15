There are no results available.
HomeGearPowaKaddy releases revolutionary waterproof cart bag

Gear

PowaKaddy releases revolutionary waterproof cart bag

By David Cunninghame15 February, 2018
PowaKaddy Bags New Gear
Dri Edition Cart Bag

PowaKaddy says it is set to revolutionise the cart bag sector this year with the release of its brand new waterproof offering.

The new, super-lightweight Dri-Edition model has been engineered with four-times the waterproof performance of most standard models on the market.

Dri Edition Cart Bag X4

Weighing just 2kg, the high-performance Dri-Edition bag incorporates a hydrostatic-rated fabric of over 10,000mm, which PowaKaddy say is four times the performance of most waterproof bags found on the market.

Using a super-lightweight Nylon fabric, as well as superior seam-sealing methods and a special coating, the new Dri-Edition bag offers a level of waterproof performance that we have never seen before from the leading electric trolley brand. 

Watch -> PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review

Whilst most waterproof bags come with hydrostatic ratings between 1,200mm and 2,500mm, the Dri-Edition’s lightweight, technical fabric enables a premium coating to deliver superior waterproof performance and ensure your belongings and clubs stay dry in the heaviest of downpours.

The perfect bag for the ever-changing British weather conditions, the Dri-Edition is available in five colour options, with classy Gunmetal running throughout.

Dri Edition Cart Bag Gunmetal Black 3 4 Angle

“The Dri-Edition marks a major advancement in cart bag technology. We believe it offers the perfect option for trolley users who look to play all year round,” said PowaKaddy Marketing Manager, Mei Tierrney.

It offers the perfect option for trolley users who look to play all year round.

- PowaKaddy Marketing Manager, Mei Tierrney

She continued, “We introduced the first Dri-Edition back in 2016 and it has sold extremely well, so the investment we’ve made in the incredible new lightweight waterproof fabric makes it an even better proposition for golfers of all ages and abilities.”

PowaKaddy Dri-Edition cart bag

Available: March
Price: £229.99
powakaddy.co.uk
@PowaKaddy_Golf

