PowaKaddy reports huge rentals increase

Market-leading electronic trolley brand PowaKaddy is celebrating a 40% increase in rental units for the year to date.



The rental fleets can be found in numerous high-profile venues, including eight out of the ten courses that host the Open Championship.

PowaKaddy’s decision to upgrade all rental trolleys and equip them with a GPS device for 2018 has proved hugely effective, with partners doubling their rental investment in just two months, making rental trolleys the ultimate cash machine.

David Catford, PowaKaddy’s CEO, remarked: “We decided not to offer the entry level trolley for rental, instead offering the FW5s GPS, which gives the distance to the front, centre and back of the green without including hazards, measuring your drive and scoring.

“This has resulted in clubs still being able to sell course planners as well as earn high rental fee’s due to the trolley having extra capabilities and features that makes it attractive to members and guests.”