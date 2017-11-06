There are no results available.
Gear

PowaKaddy’s fantastic Christmas cart bag promotion

By David Cunninghame06 November, 2017
PowaKaddy Bags Trolleys
Christmas Cart Bag Promotion

PowaKaddy has an early Christmas present for you thanks to its biggest ever cart bag promotion, allowing you to take home a free cart bag when you purchase any PowaKaddy Lithium electric trolley.

Anyone looking to buy a new PowaKaddy electric trolley with a Lithium battery between Tuesday 7th November and Sunday 24th December will receive a free-of-charge cart bag worth up to £219.99.

As part of the promotion, you can choose from any of the brand’s current electric trolleys, including the award-winning Freeway range,  revolutionary FW7s GPS, incredibly-popular Compact C2  and super-intelligent TOUCH model.  

“This marks our biggest ever cart bag promotion and the first time we’ve opened it up to enable golfers to choose from any electric model in the range,” said David Howse, UK Sales Manager for PowaKaddy.

He continued, “with the extensive choice of trolleys, we hope it allows golfers to find the perfect Christmas gift – either for themselves or for a friend or loved one. Being such a big promotion, it will only run whilst stock is available, so we’d encourage customers to order soon to avoid disappointment!”

Those who purchase a FW7s, FW7s EBS, FW5i, Compact C2 or TOUCH trolley will have the choice of a free PowaKaddy Dri-Edition or Premium Cart Bag (below). Meanwhile, golfers opting for the popular, entry-level FW3i will receive a choice of either a Deluxe or Lite bag with an accessory.

Read more -> PowaKaddy unveil striking cart bag range

Pk Premium Range

The Premium cart bag is the most popular in the brand’s stable with the widest range of features, including 14 full-length dividers and no fewer than seven storage pockets. PowaKaddy’s Dri-Edition bag boasts a high-tech, 2000mm waterproof fabric that provides protection against all winter elements, whilst the Deluxe model offers a sleek option with a host of features. Weighing in at just 2.5kg, the Lite bag delivers ultimate lightweight performance and is available in three different colourways.

For more information on this incredible promotional offer from the pioneering electric trolley brand, you can contact them on 01795 473555.

More info:Powakaddy.com
Twitter:@PowaKaddy_Golf

