Gear

Pros give new Titleist hybrids the thumbs up

By David Cunninghame13 July, 2017
Titleist Hybrids
818 Hybrids

Titleist began the tour validation process of their new prototype 818 hybrids at this week’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, with several Brand Ambassadors, including Stephen Gallacher, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston and Ian Poulter sampling the new clubs.

Aj Hybrid

The debut of these new hybrids follows the introduction of prototype 718 irons at the HNA Open de France two weeks ago. 16 sets of new prototype Titleist 718 irons were put into play at last week’s The Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour, where Titleist was also the top choice in irons with 47 sets (30%) and hybrids with 31 sets (35%).

Titleist say the tour validation process allows them to ensure every club is delivering on the brand’s promise of innovation, performance and quality excellence.

818 Hybrids 5

For the first time in a Titleist Hybrid we are seeing the inclusion of Sure Fit CG technology. This coupled with the SureFit Hosel means we have Titleist’s most adjustable hybrid ever, giving you the option to customise, loft, lie angle, ball flight, spin and launch conditions.

Sg2

Liam McDougall, European Tour fitter at Titleist, told bunkered.co.uk, “The initial feedback from our tour pros has been really positive so far, they are loving the sound and feel.”

He continued, “Having the SureFit CG weight in the hybrid for the first time is a big advantage for us in being able to dial them in for a precise fit.”

More info:titleist.co.uk
Twitter:@TitleistEurope

