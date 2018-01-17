Pros hail SkyCaddie Touch 'Pin Position' feature

An exciting new development to SkyCaddie’s top-of-the-range Touch model has been hailed by PGA pros who tested it out at a recent event.



The new ‘Pin Position’ setting, as the name suggests, shows the exact pin position and was found to speed up play in the Grand Final of the SkyCaddie Pro-Captain Challenge back in November.

On each of the event’s three days, competitors were given a Touch pre-loaded with each day’s pin positions, and were invited to use the Touch for their distance information.

The Pin Position-enabled SkyCaddies gave competitors not only exact yardages to the day’s pins, but also to accurate lay-up points on each hole, distances to dozens of key target points per hole including carry distances for all hazards, and even yardages to the major contours on each green, however obscure to the naked eye.



The response from the pros was emphatic.

Event winner Paul Bradshaw, head pro at Holme Hall GC in Scunthorpe, said: “The biggest advantage was in knowing instantly where all the hazards were, on an unfamiliar golf course.

“Without doubt, having Pin Position enabled on the SkyCaddie Touch was a factor in our victory. We used it almost exclusively.

Muswell Hill GC’s David Wilton, who finished fourth, added: “The simplicity and speed of the SkyCaddie GPS was beyond question, and I quickly learnt to trust the Pin Position feature. I used the SkyCaddie in all three rounds – it was excellent.”

SkyCaddie’s James Holmes said: “Whether you are competing at elite level or playing in your club’s monthly medal, SkyCaddie Touch with Pin Position activated is now demonstrably the most complete distance measuring device on the golf course.

“Only SkyCaddie can guarantee that its GPS maps are accurate for professional events, because only we constantly update our course maps on foot, by invitation, using professional surveying equipment.”

See skycaddie.co.uk for more information.