There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearPros hail SkyCaddie Touch 'Pin Position' feature

Gear

Pros hail SkyCaddie Touch 'Pin Position' feature

By Bunkered Golf Magazine17 January, 2018
SkyCaddie
Sky Caddie

An exciting new development to SkyCaddie’s top-of-the-range Touch model has been hailed by PGA pros who tested it out at a recent event.

The new ‘Pin Position’ setting, as the name suggests, shows the exact pin position and was found to speed up play in the Grand Final of the SkyCaddie Pro-Captain Challenge back in November.

On each of the event’s three days, competitors were given a Touch pre-loaded with each day’s pin positions, and were invited to use the Touch for their distance information.

The Pin Position-enabled SkyCaddies gave competitors not only exact yardages to the day’s pins, but also to accurate lay-up points on each hole, distances to dozens of key target points per hole including carry distances for all hazards, and even yardages to the major contours on each green, however obscure to the naked eye.

Read more - SkyCaddie releases mobile GPS app

Sky Caddie Touch

The response from the pros was emphatic.

Event winner Paul Bradshaw, head pro at Holme Hall GC in Scunthorpe, said: “The biggest advantage was in knowing instantly where all the hazards were, on an unfamiliar golf course.

“Without doubt, having Pin Position enabled on the SkyCaddie Touch was a factor in our victory. We used it almost exclusively.

Muswell Hill GC’s David Wilton, who finished fourth, added: “The simplicity and speed of the SkyCaddie GPS was beyond question, and I quickly learnt to trust the Pin Position feature. I used the SkyCaddie in all three rounds – it was excellent.”

SkyCaddie’s James Holmes said: “Whether you are competing at elite level or playing in your club’s monthly medal, SkyCaddie Touch with Pin Position activated is now demonstrably the most complete distance measuring device on the golf course.

“Only SkyCaddie can guarantee that its GPS maps are accurate for professional events, because only we constantly update our course maps on foot, by invitation, using professional surveying equipment.”

See skycaddie.co.uk for more information.

Related Articles - SkyCaddie

Related Articles - DMDs

-

Golf News

Coach 'shocked' if Tiger Woods doesn't win in 2018
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PREVIEW Scott Jamieson outlines reasons behind Florida move
Scott Jamieson

By Martin Inglis

Sky Sports extends Masters TV deal
The Masters

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

PGA Tour pro ‘embarrassed’ by anti-doping violation
Brad Fritsch

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy puts $13m Florida home up for sale
Pics

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Does lifting weights increase chance of injury for golfers?
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

17 pros who will set the golf world alight in 2018
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE 'I don't see slow play as a problem massively' - Howell
david howell

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below