Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGearPUMA Golf breaks new ground with A/W apparel collection

Gear

PUMA Golf breaks new ground with A/W apparel collection

By David Cunninghame06 June, 2018
Puma Golf FUSIONYARN Apparel Clothing Rickie Fowler Bryson DeChambeau Graham DeLaet JEsper Parnevik Lexi Thompson Carly Booth
Puma Aw 18 1

PUMA Golf’s 2018 Autumn/Winter collection is here - and it's awesome!

Showcasing fresh, on-trend designs and colour stories combined with cutting-edge technical elements, the collection is also the first to feature the all-new FUSIONYARN fabric.

FUSIONYARN blends the buttery softness and breathability of cotton with the moisture-wicking properties and high durability of polyester. The result? A high-performance fusion of synthetic and natural fibres that dries fast, looks great and is guaranteed to keep you comfortable.

RELATED - PUMA Golf introduces PWRADAPT Hi-Tops

Puma Aw 18 2

You'll find the innovative new fabric in two polo shirts in the men’s collection - The Crossings Polo, and the Local Pro Polo - as well as in the Road Map Polo and the Sleeveless Road Map Polo in the women's collection.

RELATED - PUMA Golf's new snapback baseball cap is just tremendous

All of the newly-released items are designed to seamlessly transition from the office to the golf course and everywhere in between, while providing premium comfort and feel.

RELATED - Rickie Fowler's new PUMA shoes pay tribute to 'The King'

“With each new collection from PUMA Golf, we work hard to surpass our previous best-in-class standards of comfort, style and performance, and our AW ’18 collection certainly achieves that goal,” explained Kristin Hinze, the brand's Global Head of Golf Apparel.

Puma Aw 18 3

“FUSIONYARN is the most comfortable and versatile fabric we’ve introduced and, along with on-trend prints and colourways, our popular bottoms for men and PWRSHAPE for women, this is by far our most premium, performance-ready collection to date, with styles that go far beyond the fairways.”

RELATED - PUMA Golf unveils stunning new PWRADAPT collection

The new Autumn/Winter range will also expand PUMA’s Evoknit offering, with innovative, stylish pieces available for men and women. Evoknit is a knitted design that utilises body-mapped ventilation and seamless engineering for unrestricted range of motion. The moisture-wicking, highly breathable fabric provides extreme comfort and breathability.

Puma Aw 18 4

The range, will be worn by the likes of Rickie Fowler, winner of last week's Memorial Tournament Bryson DeChambeau, Graham DeLaet, Jesper Parnevik, Lexi Thompson and Carly Booth.

Find out more...

For more information on the entire collection visit pumagolf.co.uk

Related Articles - Puma Golf

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Graham DeLaet

Related Articles - Lexi Thompson

Related Articles - Carly Booth

Golf News

Players to watch on tour this week
The Shot Clock Masters: How this week's new European Tour event works
Henni Goya critical of attempts to get more women playing golf
Five golfers in Forbes highest paid athletes list
Brittany Lincicome ready to take on men on PGA Tour next month

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Dennis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Transitioning your weight
Watch
play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
See all videos right arrow