PUMA Golf breaks new ground with A/W apparel collection

PUMA Golf’s 2018 Autumn/Winter collection is here - and it's awesome!

Showcasing fresh, on-trend designs and colour stories combined with cutting-edge technical elements, the collection is also the first to feature the all-new FUSIONYARN fabric.

FUSIONYARN blends the buttery softness and breathability of cotton with the moisture-wicking properties and high durability of polyester. The result? A high-performance fusion of synthetic and natural fibres that dries fast, looks great and is guaranteed to keep you comfortable.

You'll find the innovative new fabric in two polo shirts in the men’s collection - The Crossings Polo, and the Local Pro Polo - as well as in the Road Map Polo and the Sleeveless Road Map Polo in the women's collection.



All of the newly-released items are designed to seamlessly transition from the office to the golf course and everywhere in between, while providing premium comfort and feel.

“With each new collection from PUMA Golf, we work hard to surpass our previous best-in-class standards of comfort, style and performance, and our AW ’18 collection certainly achieves that goal,” explained Kristin Hinze, the brand's Global Head of Golf Apparel.

“FUSIONYARN is the most comfortable and versatile fabric we’ve introduced and, along with on-trend prints and colourways, our popular bottoms for men and PWRSHAPE for women, this is by far our most premium, performance-ready collection to date, with styles that go far beyond the fairways.”

The new Autumn/Winter range will also expand PUMA’s Evoknit offering, with innovative, stylish pieces available for men and women. Evoknit is a knitted design that utilises body-mapped ventilation and seamless engineering for unrestricted range of motion. The moisture-wicking, highly breathable fabric provides extreme comfort and breathability.

The range, will be worn by the likes of Rickie Fowler, winner of last week's Memorial Tournament Bryson DeChambeau, Graham DeLaet, Jesper Parnevik, Lexi Thompson and Carly Booth.

