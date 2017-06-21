There are no results available.
Puma Golf introduce AW '17 apparel

Gear

Puma Golf introduce AW '17 apparel

By Chris Doyle21 June, 2017
Puma Golf Apparel
Puma Fowler

Puma Golf has introduced its new Autumn/Winter 2017 collection that the likes of Rickie Fowler will be rocking through the remainder of the season.

The collection introduces three new sophisticated lines: Evoknit apparel and accessories, PWRWARM Extreme and PWRSTRETCH men’s bottoms.

Evoknit comes in an assortment of apparel and accessory pieces for men and women. It is a knitted design that utilises body-mapped ventilation, strategically-placed rib panels and seamless engineering for unrestricted range of motion. The moisture-wicking, highly breathable fabric provides extreme comfort and breathability.

Read more - Check out Puma's A/W '17 footwear range!

Puma Vneck

PWRWARM Extreme is a very efficient synthetic insulation that has Primaloft Gold microfibres to trap body heat and repel water, creating a warmer microclimate – even in the wettest, coldest conditions.

It’s compressible, breathable and offers superior water repellence to keep you dry, warm and comfortable in extreme conditions.

Puma Jacket

The AW ‘17 collection will continue to feature the brands revamped men’s bottoms featuring PWRSTRETCH.

Puma Golf’s designers set out to make a more fashion-forward golf pant. The new pants and shorts offer a new, improved fit for comfort and stretch for maximum range of motion, available in both a tailored and performance fit.

Puma Polo

As well as Fowler, look out for PUMA Golf staffers like Lexi Thompson, Bryson DeChambeau and Jonas Blixt to be sporting footwear, apparel and accessories from the A/W ‘17 collection on Tour.

Puma Golf AW ’17 apparel collection

Available: July 2017
More info:uk.puma.com
Twitter:@PUMAGolf

