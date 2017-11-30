There are no results available.
Gear

PUMA Golf introduces P snapback cap

By Bunkered Golf Magazine30 November, 2017
Puma Golf
18 Ss Brand Go Accessories P Cap Image 5184X3456Px A8244 V1 Rgb

PUMA Golf has launched what it believes to be the brand’s next iconic headwear style statement with the P Snapback Cap.

Unsurprisingly, it will be style icon Rickie Fowler’s go-to cap for the 2018 season, with the 28-year-old wearing the P cap for the first time at the Hero World Challenge.

With a modern take on a classic snapback, the P snapback features a large 3D embroidered P logo. The idea behind it is that it’ll look as good playing 18 holes as it does wearing day-to-day and at parties.

The P? Sure, it stands for PUMA. But the brand says it can stand for much more: power, passion, practice or perseverance.  Really, it can take on any meaning that is relatable to the golfer wearing it. As golfers step up to the tee in the new P Cap, they can decide what P means to them.

Snapback Cap

“Rickie is certainly recognised for his confidence, style and swagger on and off course,” said Grant Knudson, PUMA Golf’s head of footwear and accessories.

“He’s been with PUMA since turning professional, and though his preferences have matured over the years, he still is a trend-setter in fashion and style, which means we get to have some fun when designing his footwear and accessories.

“The P cap, designed with him in mind, reflects that maturity and on-trend style – a more modern take on the classic snapback look that transitions well from the course to daily life.

“Whether Rickie is in the midst of a birdie barrage on TOUR or relaxing in courtside seats at an Oklahoma State game, the P hat is a great staple piece in his look.”  

PUMA P Snapback Cap

Available: February 15, 2018
Price: £22
More info:cobragolf.co.uk/pumagolf
Twitter:@PUMAGolf

