Puma Golf introduces PWRADAPT Hi-Tops

Following on from the release of its revolutionary PWRADAPT collection in January, Puma Golf has introduced its head-turning IGNITE PWRADAPT Hi-Tops.



The IGNITE PWRADAPT Hi-Tops offer a fresh take on a footwear trend that first gained notoriety when Rickie Fowler stepped out on the PGA Tour wearing Puma hi-top golf shoes in 2016. The IGNITE PWRADAPT Hi-Tops are the perfect blend Rickie’s style and game-changing, performance technologies.

The eye popping silhouette features Puma’s proprietary PWRADAPT sole technology that introduces revolutionary 3-dimensional traction pods, for incredible traction, and responsive cushioning with IGNITE Foam throughout the entire length of the midsole for the first time in a cleated shoe.



Further enhancing comfort, an EVOKNIT knitted collar replaces a traditional tongue for improved fit and excellent breathability. Bolstering on-course performance, the shoes offer golfers optimum ankle support across a variety of turf conditions and come with a two-year waterproof warranty ensuring that they deliver in all types of weather.

“Our goal each season is to push the game forward with products that challenge the status quo while respecting the traditions of golf. The IGNITE PWRADAPT Hi-Tops represent this continued drive for style innovation and the evolution of a silhouette that’s become synonymous with PumaGolf and Rickie,” said Grant Knudson, Global Head of Footwear & Accessories, Puma Golf.

He continued, “It’s our way of integrating the latest in on-trend fashion elements with cutting-edge golf footwear,” “The combination of the proven PWRADAPT platform and a hi-top knitted upper brings the perfect blend of style and performance suited for a wide variety of conditions golfers can encounter on course.”



The shoe's Epic Tour Last provides ample room, more volume and less toe spring for a fit and feel meant for cleated performance, while hidden design elements help add to the appeal.

The leather tab on the heel is stamped with the zip code of Puma Golf’s Carlsbad’s Headquarters and the inside sock-liner has a large scale topographic map of Carlsbad which also points out the exact location of the Headquarters.



Puma Golf IGNITE PWRADAPT Hi-Tops

Available: Now

Price: £170

cobragolf.co.uk

@PUMAGolf