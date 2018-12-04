Puma Golf introduces stylish Spring/Summer 19 collection

Unveiled today, the Spring/Summer 19 collection from Puma introduces a host of stylish garments that feature new technical fabrications for the perfect blend of on and off-course function.



Puma is brand known for its innovative designs and technical performance apparel. The SS’19 collection features streetwear inspired designs blended with Puma’s heritage performance gear for the ultimate in comfort and style.

This season’s new take on the popular FUSIONYARN fabric, adds elastane fibres for greater range of motion, an update first requested by Rickie Fowler during a photo shoot last winter.



The new FUSIONYARN Flex fabric, with four-way stretch, blends the softness and breathability of cotton with the moisture-wicking properties and durability of polyester, delivering a high-performance fusion of synthetic and natural fibres that dries fast, looks stylish and adds comfort in any setting.



FUSIONYARN Flex is utilised in three polos in the men’s collection, the Verdant Polo, The Faraday Polo and on the women’s side, in the Burst Into Bloom Polo and the Race Day Polo.

As part of this new collection, Puma is unveiling ALTERKNIT, a technique that delivers pattern through 3D knit jacquard versus a more traditional graphic print. The knit structure in the ALTERKNIT pieces provides added breathability for all-day comfort. ALTERKNIT is utilised in three key pieces in the men’s collection, the Prismatic Polo, the Radius Polo and the Palms Polo; and on the women’s side, in the Burst into Bloom Polo.



“Puma Golf is known for bold colour and graphics. Our goal this season was to evolve and elevate the line by adding some subtle prints that were still visually interesting and developing a new execution for the bolder graphics by using a tonal, 3D knit structure as opposed to a more traditional print,” said Kristin Hinze, Global Head of Apparel for Puma Golf.



“The result is a collection that is true to the DNA of Puma Golf, but more refined, designed to be performance-ready but easily transitions off the course.”

In addition to the polos and layering pieces, SS’19 introduces the Jackpot pant and short. These modern trousers feature a moisture-wicking polyester fabric, stretch-mesh waistband and are designed to fit and drape perfectly.

The Jackpot 5 Pocket Pant will be available in nine colours and the Jackpot Shorts will come in 14 different colours.

Puma’s new line also continues the brand’s focus on ladies, taking inspiration from athleisure, infusing performance fabrics and silhouettes that work well both on and off the course.

Available: Now

More info:pumagolf.co.uk