Puma Golf release striking AW '17 footwear range

Puma Golf have introduced some striking and cutting edge designs as part of the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2017 footwear range.

The line perfectly blends Puma’s trusted technologies such as Ignite Foam for extra comfort, Epic Performance Last for the perfect fit, a Disc closure system and premium materials for added durability.

New on-trend colours, materials and patterns, meanwhile, ensure that statements can be made on and off the course.



Ignite Disc Extreme - £100

Following on from the Ignite Spikeless Sport, one of the most fashion-forward shoes in golf, the Ignite Disc Extreme has an all-new graphic print. The innovative sporty mesh upper combines with a premium leather saddle and the disc technology that tightens with a simple twist for a custom fit.

Colours: Grey Violet/Puma Silver/Steel Grey; Puma Black/Puma Silver/Dark Shadow; Smoked Pearl/Puma Silver/Dark Shadow; White/Grey Violet/High-Risk Red.

Sizes: 7-14

Ignite Spikeless Pro - £100

An entirely new design, the Ignite Spikeless Pro is a sporty looking, comfortable and stable shoe for wear on and off the course. It has premium microfibre waterproof upper, embossed support saddle and super soft mesh lining for ultimate performance.

Colours: White/White/Silver; White/Quarry/Silver.

Sizes: 7-14

TitanTour Ignite Hi-Top - £160

Arguably no golf shoe has been talked about more than the TitanTour Ignite Hi-Top and Puma are to release it in an all-white colourway, with the revolutionary Ignite cushioning platform taking comfort and performance to the next level.

Sizes: 7-14

Ladies Ignite Spikeless Sport Floral - £100

Another design that highlights Puma’s position at the forefront of footwear fashion, the Spikeless Sport Floral uses a combination of textile and leather to improve every golfer’s shoe game. It also has full Ignite Foam in the mid-sole for added comfort.



Colours: Puma Black/Puma Silver/Dark Shadow; Quarry/Nrgy Peach/Quiet Shade; Peacoat/Baja Blue/Smoky Grape.

Sizes: 5.5-12

Ladies Ignite Statement - £100

This is arguably Puma’s most attention-grabbing design. While it looks more like a casual street shoe, the Ignite Statement boasts fantastic on-course performance with Ignite Foam, while 39 strategically-placed hexagons on the sole provide multi-directional traction for stability throughout the swing.



Colours: Grey Violet/Quiet Shade; Puma Black/White.

Sizes: 5-5-12

Puma Golf AW ’17 footwear range

Available: July 2017

Prices: As stated above

More info:uk.puma.com

Twitter:@PUMAGolf