There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearPuma Golf release striking AW '17 footwear range

Gear

Puma Golf release striking AW '17 footwear range

By Martin Inglis20 June, 2017
Puma Golf
Exh Qoq Hw0 I Ox Hsce En Uziq Ox Ra Dhpg2S Bjc2 Zt Ur4 Qccn Xrr I0A H3Uui3 Zt Lls0 G4Tdm G5V Rcybglafdjcq M

Puma Golf have introduced some striking and cutting edge designs as part of the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2017 footwear range.

The line perfectly blends Puma’s trusted technologies such as Ignite Foam for extra comfort, Epic Performance Last for the perfect fit, a Disc closure system and premium materials for added durability.

New on-trend colours, materials and patterns, meanwhile, ensure that statements can be made on and off the course.

A4Wlp554W7Su1U Er8 Cdxaz8Cj Ibl51Kc Trv Qi Kvly0Ahv2L8Ky Gtpgzbi Piz Rm Nx7 Uid9Jx Dmbu Urr4 Zs2 Ys D2 Icx Q3 Dqhifrf3 B4U Obw7 O58 Ndbbo8 J3 Tttcd5N It Jh2S0

Ignite Disc Extreme - £100

Following on from the Ignite Spikeless Sport, one of the most fashion-forward shoes in golf, the Ignite Disc Extreme has an all-new graphic print. The innovative sporty mesh upper combines with a premium leather saddle and the disc technology that tightens with a simple twist for a custom fit.

Colours: Grey Violet/Puma Silver/Steel Grey; Puma Black/Puma Silver/Dark Shadow; Smoked Pearl/Puma Silver/Dark Shadow; White/Grey Violet/High-Risk Red.
Sizes: 7-14

Ignite Spikeless

Ignite Spikeless Pro - £100

An entirely new design, the Ignite Spikeless Pro is a sporty looking, comfortable and stable shoe for wear on and off the course. It has premium microfibre waterproof upper, embossed support saddle and super soft mesh lining for ultimate performance.

Colours: White/White/Silver; White/Quarry/Silver.
Sizes: 7-14

Puma Hi Top

TitanTour Ignite Hi-Top - £160

Arguably no golf shoe has been talked about more than the TitanTour Ignite Hi-Top and Puma are to release it in an all-white colourway, with the revolutionary Ignite cushioning platform taking comfort and performance to the next level.

Sizes: 7-14

Puma Floral

Ladies Ignite Spikeless Sport Floral - £100

Another design that highlights Puma’s position at the forefront of footwear fashion, the Spikeless Sport Floral uses a combination of textile and leather to improve every golfer’s shoe game. It also has full Ignite Foam in the mid-sole for added comfort.

Colours: Puma Black/Puma Silver/Dark Shadow; Quarry/Nrgy Peach/Quiet Shade; Peacoat/Baja Blue/Smoky Grape.
Sizes: 5.5-12

Ladies Statement

Ladies Ignite Statement - £100

This is arguably Puma’s most attention-grabbing design. While it looks more like a casual street shoe, the Ignite Statement boasts fantastic on-course performance with Ignite Foam, while 39 strategically-placed hexagons on the sole provide multi-directional traction for stability throughout the swing.

Colours: Grey Violet/Quiet Shade; Puma Black/White.
Sizes: 5-5-12

Puma Golf AW ’17 footwear range

Available: July 2017
Prices: As stated above
More info:uk.puma.com
Twitter:@PUMAGolf

Related Articles - Puma Golf

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

Golf News

PGA Tour makes big changes to drug-testing policy
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods receiving 'professional help'
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

Punter halfway to winning greatest golf bet of all-time
US Open

By Martin Inglis

US OPEN US Open: Post Tournament Report Card
US Open

By Michael McEwan

Rickie Fowler says 'no negatives' in US Open display
Rickie Fowler

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN 10 things you need to know about the US Open
US Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Can you name the last 40 US Open champions?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Norman warns of further injury troubles for Rory & Co.
Greg Norman

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below