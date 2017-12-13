PUMA Golf reveals SS18 women's range

Hot on the heels of its men’s collection, PUMA Golf has released its Spring/Summer 2018 women’s range boasting stunning patterns, on-trend styles and shape-flattering PWRSHAPE technologies.



The new PWRSHAPE technology, which is found in four skirts and two pant styles, is engineered to provide a smooth, slimming effect for ultimate support.



Four-way stretch fabric is soft, breathable, and provides unrestricted range of motion, while the bonded waistband and flat-lock seam construction deliver maximum comfort.

The PWRSHAPE Solid Knit Skirt, which provides incredible moisture-wicking performance, is available in solid Nebulas Blue, Purple Rose, Aquarius, Black, Bright White and Peacoat colourways.

The PWRSHAPE Polka Dot Knit Skirt uses the same construction as its sister style, and is available in a striking Bright Plasma and Nebulas Blue micro-dot pattern.



Providing an added style element, the PWRSHAPE Sport Knit Skirt delivers the same great functionality in three striking colour variations - Peacoat Plaid, Purple Rose Plaid and Aquarius Plaid.

Rounding out the collection of PWRSHAPE skirts is the fashion-forward PWRSHAPE Pleated Skirt. This stylish piece – guaranteed to turn heads on the fairways – is constructed from 100% polyester and is available in Peacoat and Nebulous Blue colourways.

In addition to PUMA’s Golf’s chic SS18 skirts, the company is offering its new shape-slimming, performance technology in both its PWRSHAPE Pull on Pant and PWRSHAPE Capri styles, as well.

The PWRSHAPE pant options are constructed from 90% polyester/10% spandex blends and utilise the same bonded stretch waistband found in the skirts. Both of PUMA Golf’s SS18 PWRSHAPE pant styles are available in Bright White, Peacoat, Black and Quarry hues.

Meanwhile, in the women’s tops, there are eye-catching floral and polka dot styles.

The new Bloom Polo, for example, features a bolder large-scale, full body floral design in Bright Plasma, Nebulas Blue and Peacoat colour options, while the new Micro Floral Polo is more subdued with a stylish all-over micro-floral pattern available in Nebulas Blue and Purple Rose shades.

The Polka Dot Polo uses a playful, micro-dot all-over pattern and is available in Bright Plasma, Nebulas Blue and Aquarius.

The PWRWARM Reversible Vest and Women’s Golf Hoodie also have polka dot patterns as well.

Allowing ladies to take their look from the links to a casual night out without missing a style beat, PUMA Golf has introduced its Golf Dress for SS18.



The dress provides a moisture-wicking finish for incredible performance and practicality while on course, while the nautical-inspired design accented by faux suede pockets makes the piece perfectly at home off the course as well.

The PUMA Golf SS18 Golf Dress is available in Bright White/Peacoat and Solid Peacoat color options.

PUMA Golf SS18 women’s range

Available: Now

More info:cobragolf.co.uk/pumagolf

Twitter:@PUMAGolf