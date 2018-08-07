search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearPUMA Golf shares Rickie and Bryson's PGA scripts

Gear

PUMA Golf shares Rickie and Bryson's PGA scripts

By David Cunninghame07 August, 2018
Puma Golf Puma Bryson DeChambeau Rickie Fowler Apparel US PGA Championship Major Championships Bellerive
Bryson Pga Puma

Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau will be sporting some of PUMA’s latest Autumn/Winter ’18 collection at this week's final men's major of the season.

Both players will be decked out each day in PUMA Golf style for the 100th US PGA Championship at Bellerive in St Louis.

Bryson will kick off the tournament wearing the Local Pro Polo, from PUMA’s Autumn Winter ’18 collection, featuring new FusionYarn fabric, with his signature Driver Cap.

• PUMA Golf breaks new ground with A/W apparel collection

• Feeling nostalgic? Check out these awesome 'throwback' shoes from PUMA Golf

FusionYarn blends the buttery softness and breathability of cotton with the moisture-wicking properties and high durability of polyester. The result? A high-performance fusion of synthetic and natural fibres that dries fast, looks great and is guaranteed to keep you comfortable.

You can see all of PUMA's planned looks for Bryson in the pic above.

Rickie Fowler Pga Puma

Rickie, meanwhile, will be donning fresh, on-trend polos and new P Cap colourways throughout the tournament, along with his signature Sunday orange look, as you can see above.

Puma Pga Tour Bag Puma Pga Stand Bag

Rickie and Bryson’s caddies will also be carrying limited edition Cobra stand and tour bags respectively. The bags’ colours and stripe detail take inspiration from the Bellerive Country Club logo, while the two leaves represent the second time the PGA Championship has been held at the iconic course.

• Everything you need to know about this week's PGA Championship

Both players will also be sporting PUMA’s revolutionary IGNITE PWRADAPT shoes, which combine PWRADAPT sole technology with the brand’s established IGNITE Foam to deliver ultimate traction, stability and comfort.

Related Articles - Puma Golf

Related Articles - Puma

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Bellerive

Golf News

What has happened to Victor Dubuisson?
2019 Open at Royal Portrush down to final few tickets!
He's at it again! Brandel Chamblee makes ANOTHER bold Tiger claim
Rickie Fowler pays tribute to Jarrod Lyle at US PGA
US PGA Championship endures disastrous start on ELEVEN SPORTS

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow