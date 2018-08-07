PUMA Golf shares Rickie and Bryson's PGA scripts

Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau will be sporting some of PUMA’s latest Autumn/Winter ’18 collection at this week's final men's major of the season.



Both players will be decked out each day in PUMA Golf style for the 100th US PGA Championship at Bellerive in St Louis.

Bryson will kick off the tournament wearing the Local Pro Polo, from PUMA’s Autumn Winter ’18 collection, featuring new FusionYarn fabric, with his signature Driver Cap.



FusionYarn blends the buttery softness and breathability of cotton with the moisture-wicking properties and high durability of polyester. The result? A high-performance fusion of synthetic and natural fibres that dries fast, looks great and is guaranteed to keep you comfortable.

You can see all of PUMA's planned looks for Bryson in the pic above.



Rickie, meanwhile, will be donning fresh, on-trend polos and new P Cap colourways throughout the tournament, along with his signature Sunday orange look, as you can see above.



Rickie and Bryson’s caddies will also be carrying limited edition Cobra stand and tour bags respectively. The bags’ colours and stripe detail take inspiration from the Bellerive Country Club logo, while the two leaves represent the second time the PGA Championship has been held at the iconic course.



Both players will also be sporting PUMA’s revolutionary IGNITE PWRADAPT shoes, which combine PWRADAPT sole technology with the brand’s established IGNITE Foam to deliver ultimate traction, stability and comfort.