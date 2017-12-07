PUMA Golf SS18 range inspired by trends outside golf

Fresh designs, fashionable patterns and up-to-the-minute technical elements are key to PUMA Golf’s men’s 2018 Spring/Summer apparel.



The new sporty style is designed to make players as comfortable as possible while playing or practising without sacrificing the impeccable style.

New to the collection are the PWRCOOL Digital Camo Polo and Botanic Polo.

The PWRCOOL polo is manufactured to keep you at body temperature throughout the round, no matter what kind of weather you’re playing in.

The highly functional material draws sweat away from the skin to keep you cool in the warm temperatures, while the airflow features allow your body to regulate at 37˚C whenever you’re playing.

The new Botanic Polo, meanwhile, has a floral print design coming in white/quarry and quiet shade/quarry colourways. It has been made to minimise sweating when playing, which is stopped by PUMA’s DryCell technology.

Also featured in the new collection are some of the old favourites – the Oxford Polo and Pounce Aston Polo. The latter has been redesigned with a high-low stripe tonal design to create an ‘unsolid, solid look’, with the popular Oxford remaining stylish with a sophisticated look for those who want to look smart on the fairways.

As worn by Rickie Fowler on tour, the new SS18 collection builds on the Evoknit brand, with a broader selection of clothes and accessories.

The Evoknit collection is designed to specifically target body ventilation but allow a range of unrestricted movements.

There are two Evoknit choices in the new selection, with the returning Evoknit Seamless Polo and the new Evoknit Block Seamless Polo. The two short-sleeved tops are available in a range of different colours including paradise pink, acid green and electric blue lemonade.

There are also additions to the men’s bottoms collection. The popular Essential Pounce Shorts, a customer favorite, will be available in ten eye-catching hues, offering the perfect complement to PUMA’s new polos.



For SS18, designers also breathed fresh ideas into the brand’s popular six-pocket pants, adding Heather 6 Pocket Pant selections, as well. PUMA Golf’s new pants & shorts offer excellent moisture management, new, improved fit, a rebalanced pattern, curved stretch waistband featuring PWRSTRETCH for comfort and mechanical stretch for maximum range of motion.

Kristin Hinze, Puma’s head of golf apparel, said: “This collection was largely inspired by fashion trends mainly seen outside of the golf category.

“We have taken ideas such as all-over-prints and made that trend applicable to performance golf apparel, ensuring that consumers have everything they need to look great and play great.”

PUMA Golf SS18 apparel

Available: Now

More info:cobragolf.co.uk/pumagolf

Twitter:@PUMAGolf