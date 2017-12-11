Puma Golf unveils 2018 spikeless footwear collection

Puma Golf has unveiled sophisticated styles and technical updates to some of its favourite silhouettes for the Spring Summer ‘18 spikeless footwear collection.



This new collection showcases the brand’s cutting-edge, stylish offerings for both men and women. The line perfectly blends trusted technologies such as the DISC closure system; IGNITE Foam, providing superior step-in comfort; an Epic Performance Last, for the perfect fit; premium materials for durability; and fresh, on-trend looks for making a statement on and off the course. Let us take a look at some of the highlights from this new collection.



IGNITE PWRSPORT

One of PUMA’s best selling golf shoes, the IGNITE Spikeless Sport, just got a fresh makeover with even more stability, comfort and sophisticated style. The innovative non-stretch waterproof mesh upper is now enhanced by PWRFRAME reinforcement and a TPU PWRCAGE to provide the needed support and balance to keep you stable throughout your swing.



Puma’s proprietary IGNITE foam in the midsole works to provide unparalleled comfort. IGNITE Foam is an ultra-responsive cushioning foam with incredible energy return properties providing the perfect combination of support and stability.



Grip Fusion

The Grip Fusion delivers extreme comfort with two layers of soft foam from the insole to the midsole for unrivaled comfort. Built on the anatomically shaped last with more volume for feet, the Grip FUSION’s microfiber upper sits on-top of a new FUSIONFOAM midsole comprised of a mixture of super soft EVA foam and ultra-responsive rubber for all day comfort.



Strategically designed directional lugs in proper zones provide increased traction and grip providing the lockdown feel and balance needed to score low.



Monolite Cat Woven

The Monolite Cat Woven is constructed with engineered mesh to provide lady golfers with breathable comfort and support on the hottest of summer days. Featuring a Yoga Mat insole and carbon rubber sole, the Monolite Cat shoes are just about as comfortable and lightweight as a golf shoe can be.

IGNITE Statement Low

The IGNITE Statement Low for Women feature a sporty silhouette and profile designed with all the style needed to make a statement on course. Full length IGNITE Foam midsole provides responsive comfort, stable cushioning and superior step-in comfort.



Built on a refined Women’s Sport Last for excellent fit and ample forefoot volume for a stylish toe-down look. A premium Pro-Form TPU outsole provides excellent performance, grip and abrasion resistance on all surfaces.



On the tech side, 39 strategically placed hexagons provide multi-directional traction, while 24 chevron shaped lugs increase traction where it’s needed most.

Available: February 15, 2018

Price: IGNITE PWRsport £110, Grip Fusion £80, Monolite Cat Woven £60, IGNITE Statement Low £100

More info:cobragolf.co.uk/pumagolf

Twitter:@PUMAGolf