PUMA Golf unveils stylish Throwback Collection

In honour of the iconic PUMA Suede shoe’s 50th anniversary this year, PUMA Golf has launched the new Throwback Collection.



Building off of the retro design of the Suede G, PUMA’s Throwback Collection for men and women, includes accessories and apparel that pay homage to yesteryear including a polo, Corduroy bottoms, P Cap and a T7 Jacket, delivering timeless style from head to toe.

The iconic PUMA Suede shoe was launched in 1968 and since then has been influencing street style, transcending generations and cultures with its legendary, classic, cool vibe.

Mimicking the classic style of the original Suedes, the Suede G shoe (£90) is constructed with a premium, waterproof, low-nap Suede upper and microfibre leather formstripe, with a gold foil stamped PUMA #1 logo on the quarter and CAT logo on the heel.

The shoes were redesigned with an array of on-course performance benefits including the innovative hidden traction outsole that provides the appearance of a fashion-forward sneaker off the course, while offering excellent spikeless traction and stability on the course.

The G also features a sleek shaped last for a stylish toe-down look and added comfort, while the ultra-soft PU insole provides added support for long-lasting comfort.

The Throwback Collection of apparel and accessories is a nod to PUMA’s heritage and classic style, taking inspiration from the original PUMA Dassler logo to create distinctive, throwback style and graphic patterns.

Each piece incorporates a modern take on classic style, providing golfers with options that can seamlessly transition from the office to the first tee and the 19th hole.

