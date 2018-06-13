search
Gear

PUMA Golf unveils stylish Throwback Collection

By David Cunninghame12 June, 2018
Puma Puma Golf Puma Suede Puma Throwback Collection golf shoes Apparel
Puma Throwback 3

In honour of the iconic PUMA Suede shoe’s 50th anniversary this year, PUMA Golf has launched the new Throwback Collection.

Building off of the retro design of the Suede G, PUMA’s Throwback Collection for men and women, includes accessories and apparel that pay homage to yesteryear including a polo, Corduroy bottoms, P Cap and a T7 Jacket, delivering timeless style from head to toe.

MORE - PUMA Golf introduces PWRADAPAT Hi-Tops

The iconic PUMA Suede shoe was launched in 1968 and since then has been influencing street style, transcending generations and cultures with its legendary, classic, cool vibe.

MORE - PUMA Golf breaks new ground with AW '18 collection

Mimicking the classic style of the original Suedes, the Suede G shoe (£90) is constructed with a premium, waterproof, low-nap Suede upper and microfibre leather formstripe, with a gold foil stamped PUMA #1 logo on the quarter and CAT logo on the heel.

Puma Suede Throwback Shoe 1
Puma Suede Throwback Shoe 2

The shoes were redesigned with an array of on-course performance benefits including the innovative hidden traction outsole that provides the appearance of a fashion-forward sneaker off the course, while offering excellent spikeless traction and stability on the course.

MORE - PUMA Golf's 2018 spikeless shoe collection is amazing

The G also features a sleek shaped last for a stylish toe-down look and added comfort, while the ultra-soft PU insole provides added support for long-lasting comfort.  

Puma Throwback Polo Shirt

The Throwback Collection of apparel and accessories is a nod to PUMA’s heritage and classic style, taking inspiration from the original PUMA Dassler logo to create distinctive, throwback style and graphic patterns.

REVIEW - Just how good are PUMA Golf's IGNITE PWRADAPT shoes?

Each piece incorporates a modern take on classic style, providing golfers with options that can seamlessly transition from the office to the first tee and the 19th hole. 

To find out more, visit cobragolf.co.uk/pumagolf

WATCH - Cobra King F8 metalwoods... REVIEWED!

