Gear

Puma IGNITE PWRADAPT shoes review

By David Cunninghame17 April, 2018
Well known for its innovative and modern designs, Puma Golf’s new IGNITE PWRADAPT footwear collection is a real game-changer for the brand.

First off, let me quickly run through the tech that has been packed into these shoes.

The revolutionary PWRADAPT sole technology combines with the brand’s established IGNITE Foam to deliver ultimate traction, stability and comfort.

Each of the four models in the collection utilises the proprietary PWRADAPT sole technology that introduces revolutionary three-dimensional traction pods that seamlessly adapt to the way you move throughout the golf swing.

Puma’s IGNITE Foam is an ultra-responsive cushioning foam with incredible energy-return properties that has been employed the entire length of the midsole for the first time in a cleated shoe.

There are four styles to choose from, each coming with a two-year waterproof warranty and premium Aniline Leather accents for added style.

This collection elevates Puma Golf to a new echelon of performance footwear. The PWRADAPT pods offer a level of stability and traction that I have not previously experienced from the brand.

This aspect shone through on every occasion I wore them. It combined with the IGNITE Foam to deliver the brilliant level of comfort Puma shoes have provided since the technology was first introduced a few years ago.

Not only that, the new Comfort Construction mesh bootie replaces a traditional tongue for improved fit, comfort and support, while the ultra-thin TPU PWRFRAME - strategically placed in high stress areas on the shoe’s upper - offers additional support and even more stability.

The unique upper and bootie design certainly stands out on today’s market, and is one of the reasons why I like these shoes so much. If this unique look is not for you however, then there is a more traditional leather model available, featuring a premium full grain leather upper.

The PWRADAPT shoes are a clear representation of why Puma is at the forefront of fashion-centric, innovative footwear. They truly are the ultimate blend of performance and style.

Available: Now
Price: IGNITE PWRADAPT (RRP: £140), IGNITE PWRADAPT DISC (£140), IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather (£140)
More info: cobragolf.co.uk/pumagolf
Twitter: @PUMAGolf

