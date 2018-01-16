There are no results available.
Gear

Puma releases PWRADAPT footwear collection

By David Cunninghame16 January, 2018
Puma Golf Shoes New Gear
18 Ss Pr Go Footwear Pwradapt Image 9840X6560Px Beauty Shot 1

Puma Golf’s revolutionary line of footwear is taking traction to the next level with its cutting-edge PWRADAPT traction system.

The new IGNITE PWRADAPT collection presents three outstanding designs to provide golfers with state-of-the-art technology, comfort and stability in three stylish silhouettes.

18 Ss Pr Go Footwear Pwradapt Image 9840X6560Px Beauty Shot 3

Each of the models in the family utilises Puma Golf’s proprietary PWRADAPT sole technology that introduces revolutionary 3-dimensional traction pods and responsive cushioning with IGNITE Foam. Utilised the entire length of the midsole for the first time in a cleated shoe, the new collection offers the ideal blend of industry-leading technology, style and performance.

Read more -> Rickie Fowler's Hawaiian style

The IGNITE Foam is an ultra-responsive cushioning foam with incredible energy return properties for comfort, support and stability, while the PWRADAPT pods provide ground-grabbing traction and enhanced comfort from tee-to-green, with every move a golfer makes.

“Without question, our new IGNITE PWRADAPT collection is the most technologically advanced golf shoes we’ve ever made,” said Grant Knudson, Global Head of Footwear & Accessories, PUMA Golf. 

Read more -> Puma Golf unveils 2018 spikeless footwear collection

He continued, “Not only will golfers experience unrivalled traction and comfort thanks to our PWRADAPT pods, but the fit, feel and the overall design of the shoes are truly game-changing.”

Pwradapt

IGNITE PWRADAPT

The new IGNITE PWRADAPT provides golfers with the power to adapt to any lie, for ultimate traction. Combined with the full-length IGNITE Foam cushioning platform, PWRADAPT delivers responsive comfort and 3-dimensional traction that seamlessly adapts to the way a golfer moves.

The new Comfort Construction mesh bootie replaces a traditional tongue for improved fit, comfort and support, while the PWRFRAME, an ultra-thin TPU frame, is strategically placed in high stress areas on the shoe’s upper for lightweight support and enhanced stability.

190582 05 Lateral

IGNITE PWRADAPT DISC

Like the traditional lace version, the IGNITE PWRADAPT DISC utilises the same PWRADAPT, PWRFRAME and IGNITE Foam technologies, however, Puma’s proprietary DISC tightening system delivers ultimate convenience with a micro-adjusting dial system that quickly and easily secures golfers’ feet for a locked-in, consistent and custom fit.

Pwr Leather

IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather

The new IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather shoes offer sophisticated style and crazy comfort with a premium full-grain leather upper combined with a mesh hybrid bootie lining for an ideal fit.  This is combined with the proprietary PWRADAPT, PWRFRAME and IGNITE Foam technologies to over more traction and better comfort across the full range of golf playing surfaces

Each style in the collection styles comes with a two-year waterproof warranty, is available in a selection of colourways and utilises premium Aniline Leather accents for added style. Not only that, there are also some subtle design elements, including a unique sockliner featuring a map of Carlsbad, highlighting the exact location where the shoe was designed.

Available: February 15
Price: IGNITE PWRADAPT (RRP: £140), IGNITE PWRADAPT DISC (£140), IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather (£140)
More info:cobragolf.co.uk/pumagolf
Twitter:@PUMAGolf

