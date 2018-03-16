There are no results available.
Gear

PXG announces ‘better in every way’ 0311 GEN2 irons

By David Cunninghame16 March, 2018
PXG Irons New Gear
Pxg Gen2 Irons

Three years in the making, PXG’s latest irons innovation, the 0311 GEN2 irons, have been engineered to improve on PXG’s already outstanding clubs in every measurable way.

In 2015, PXG introduced its groundbreaking original 0311 iron technology. The company had 12 employees and a singular vision – develop the world’s finest golf equipment. Today, the brand has more than 170 employees and a global footprint, but its vision has not shifted.

Pxg Gen2 Bag Of Clubs White2

Through innovations in materials, technology and customization, PXG 0311 GEN2 irons deliver better turf interaction, greater distance, faster ball speeds, higher launch and improved accuracy.

Forged from 8620 soft carbon steel, for enhanced aesthetics and durability over time, the GEN2 irons have the sleek look of a blade and deliver a buttery-soft feel.

Read more - PXG releases revolutionary wedges

Each club also features a hidden cavity injection molded with new COR2 Technology, a proprietary vibration dampening material with explosive C.O.R. (coefficient of restitution) properties.

Combined with PXG’s new internal face perimeter cut-out design, which dramatically increases the functional face area, COR2 Technology helps deliver higher ball speeds, a more consistent response, improved accuracy, and an exceptional feel at impact.

Cor 2

“The difference is noticeable. The new irons setup beautifully, with a little less offset and a thinner top line. They feel amazing and are incredibly consistent,” said former FedEx Cup champion Billy Horschel.

To maximize performance and deliver extreme forgiveness, these advanced irons also feature an incredibly thin clubface and PXG’s signature perimeter weighting technology.

Designed to meet the needs of golfers at every level, the GEN2 irons will be available in four collections – Tour (T), Players (P), Xtreme Forgiveness (XF), and Super Game Improvement (SGI).

Pxg 0311 Gen2

“It’s a tall task creating a club that is better than the best, but that’s our commitment,” said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons.  He continued, “PXG will never release a new club that is not notably better than what we currently offer. And we believe, PXG GEN2 Irons set a new standard for the world’s finest.”

Read more - Meet Bob Parsons: War vet, dot-com billionaire, golf visionary

Now onto the burning question most of you will be asking, how much do they cost? These high-end luxury irons retail at $400 per iron in the Chrome finish and $500 for Xtreme Dark, a black diamond-like carbon coating. Purchased through PXG, the price includes a custom fitting with a PXG Master Fitter, access to an extensive matrix of premium shafts and array of grip options.

PXG 0311 GEN2 irons

Available: April 19
Price: $400 per iron (Chrome), $500 per iron (Xtreme Dark)
pxg.com
@pxg

