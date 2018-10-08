REVEALED - Francesco Molinari’s secret weapon!

Not routinely regarded as one of the game’s great putters, Francesco Molinari has been a man reborn on the greens since switching to Bettinardi at the beginning of this year



He became the first-ever European Ryder Cup player to win all five matches in the biennial event, where his standout performance on the greens saw him win 34 out of the 75 holes he played at Le Golf National, recording 25 birdies in the process.



Always known as one of the straightest hitters on tour, it was once believed that putting under pressure was his Achilles heel. Since he put a Bettinardi putter in the bag, however, he has climbed 15 places in the Official World Golf Rankings (OGWR), earning more than $6m in prize money.

Armed with the confidence gained from his trusted hand-crafted Bettinardi putter, the Open Champion currently averages 1.775 in putts per GIR on the European Tour this season along with an average of just under seven single putts per round. On the PGA Tour, his putting average is down to 1.546 with a 30% birdie or better conversion rate on GIR hit.



The popular Italian signed with Bettinardi at the start of the year and switched to his current Double Aged Stainless Steel (DASS) BBZero Tour putter before the Players Championship in May. Before his first Major win, Molinari claimed the European Tour’s flagship event at Wentworth - the BMW PGA Championship - and followed up with his first PGA Tour title at the Quicken Loans National in July with a resounding eight-shot victory.

“To be the best, you have to use the best and that’s why I choose Bettinardi,” said Francesco, during a recent visit to the state-of-the art Bettinardi factory.



Located just outside of Chicago, Bettinardi specialise in creating premium hand-crafted putters. Molinari’s short stick is made from a single piece of high-quality milled double-aged stainless steel using hi-tech CNC milling technology.

“We’re so proud to see how much confidence Francesco has gained from using one of our custom-built putters,” said company president Robert Bettinardi.

“He keeps topping up his achievements and breaking records and as a brand with an Italian heritage, we could not wish for better playing ambassador. He’s now a global player and his achievements amount to a great story for us, which shows if you get the custom-fitting for the most important club in the bag right, then results will surely follow.”