Review: adidas adipower 4orged shoes deliver on performance

Introducing the brand new adidas adipower 4orged, a shoe whose construction has been driven by biomechanical research and testing to provide a powerful combination of comfort, support, stability and traction.



Make no mistake, this is one shoe that doesn’t scrimp on the technology front. The advanced upper combines microfibre leather, heathered textile, thin TPU film and climastorm protection to deliver an ultralight, performance shoe.

The upper also features a new forging technique that uses heat and pressure to reinforce and stabilize the shoe in key areas, providing increased lateral support and stability.

The six-spike TPU outsole meanwhile, with strategically placed secondary lugs, offers for tour-proven grip and further stability.

The comfort comes courtesy of BOOST midsole cushioning and for walking comfort and energy return, while the competition last features a slightly rounded toe shape and wider forefoot for increased overall volume, improved comfort, exceptional stability and a natural fit.

We also have Bounce foam in the forefoot and a fitfoam PU sockliner for further cushioning, support and comfort.

So we have an abundance of technology with this new shoe, but how does it perform out on the golf course.

The standout feature is the level of stability it provides. The biomechanical research that has gone into the construction of this shoe has really paid off.

Thanks to the myriad of technologies mentioned above, these shoes deliver a strong and stable base from which to power your game. Regardless of course conditions, your stance or how aggressive you choose to be, you can expect to feel firmly planted to the ground.

These shoes are also very comfortable. The inclusion of adidas’ tried and tested BOOST technology delivers energised comfort to keep your feet feeling fresh after every round.



We also have a spikeless option with the new 4orged. Featuring the same technologies as its spiked brother, this model has an advanced puremotion outsole with strategically placed adiwear traction to provide great stability, grip and performance in a spikeless package.

Where the 4orged falls a little flat for me in in the looks department. If you are looking for something a bit more stylish from adidias, then the Tour 360 will be the one for you, but if all you are concerned about is performance then go grab a pair of the 4orged for yourself.

Both the 4orged and 4orged S are great additions to adidas’ all-star shoe line up. The wealth of technology and attention to detail that has gone into their construction results in two pairs of shoes where performance comes above all else.

Price: £129.95 (adipower 4orged S £109.95)