Review: adidas Go-To jacket will help you beat the winter blues

It’s officially October. Between now and the end of the year, the nights are going to get longer and the temperatures are going to get colder. You’ve got to imagine there will be a bit of rain thrown in there, too.

Still, that doesn’t mean you need to put away the clubs until the spring. With the right preparation, you can still enjoy golf and get the most out of your game. And that’s where the adidas Go-To comes into its own.

It has been designed deliver protection from the wind, rain and cold and its multi-material construction makes it adidas’ most versatile piece of performance apparel.

The lower portion of the jacket is fashioned from fleece that provides plenty of comfort and warmth when the cold weather hits, while the gridded construction method helps to remove weight to make the jacket as light as possible.

The upper sections and sleeves are made from a different, stretch fabric to enable maximum mobility where it is needed, especially across the shoulders and around the elbows.

This water-resistant fabric helps to provide protection from the rain, making the jacket an excellent option for showery conditions.

The jacket also features telescoped fleece cuffs, a great little feature that will keep the sleeves in place when rolled up, while the elasticated design means they won’t become baggy one you have rolled them back down.

We also have a droptail hem for extra coverage at the back, as well as two front pockets.

Available in either half or full zip options, I’m a big fan of the modern and subtle styling of this jacket, plus, with several colour options to choose from, you are bound to find one that you love. It looks great both on and off the course and, while being designed specifically for golf, you could be fooled into thinking that it is no more than a casual sportswear jacket.

In terms of performance the jacket offers plenty of warmth in the cold, but remains breathable enough to be worn in warmer conditions as well. It is incredibly versatile and a jacket for every kind of day out the course.

The water-resistant fabric holds up well in drizzly conditions but if it really starts to pour down then you will have to reach for the waterproofs.

The standout feature, however, has to be the price. adidas clearly has not scrimped on the technology in this jacket but you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise because of the £69.95 price tag. It offers fantastic value for money and is a great jacket for all conditions, making it well worth sticking in the bag round after round.

Price: £69.95