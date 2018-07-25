search
HomeGearReview: adidas TOUR360 Black & Silver BOOST blend style and function

Gear

Review: adidas TOUR360 Black & Silver BOOST blend style and function

By David Cunninghame25 July, 2018
1 Silver Boost

adidas Golf recently introduced special edition colourways for select models in its range that feature either Black or Silver BOOST.

The Black BOOST models were first seen on tour at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. The Silver followed at The Players Championship.

These new models are perfect for the golfer looking an alternative look to the traditional white BOOST.

2 Tour 360 Black

The white BOOST midsole that players are used to seeing in adidas Golf footwear has been coated in colour, either black or silver, to give the shoes an even more aesthetically clean and uniform appearance.

To go along with the special BOOST colourway, the uppers in these select models are also black, which paired with the black BOOST midsole and black outsole produces a triple-black monotone look.

The uppers in the silver models meanwhile, feature a white and silver look, which paired with the silver BOOST midsole and silver outsole produces another eye-catching and different look.

Crossknit Black

The BOOST technology, proprietary to adidas in partnership with BASF, provides cushioning in the form of highly elastic thermoplastic urethane (TPU) pellets that are then fused together with heat and moulded into the midsole shape for each specific model. adidas firmly believes this technology makes playing the game and walking the course more comfortable than ever before.

Tour360 Knit Black

I recently tested the TOUR360 model, above, and was left very impressed by how it performed. BOOST offered a fantastic level of energy return, excellent cushioning and comfort that lasted from round to round. The shoe’s outsole helped to provide the kind of traction and stability you would expect from a shoe in the price bracket, while the upper offers great breathability. 

The styling of these new, limited edition, releases is second-to-none. Add to that fantastic styling the all-round performance, and what we have here is one of my favourite golf shoes on the market.

• The special edition BOOST colourways are available now in the TOUR360 (£149.95), TOUR360 Knit (£149.95) and the Crossknit 2.0 (£119.95) models.

