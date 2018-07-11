search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearReview: Bushnell Hybrid combines the best of both worlds

Gear

Review: Bushnell Hybrid combines the best of both worlds

By David Cunninghame08 July, 2018
Bushnell Bushnell Hybrid Rangefinders GPS DMDs Gear Review
Bushnell Hybrid 1

Bushnell has been the No.1 laser rangefinder in professional golf for over a decade now thanks to its technologically advanced products.

The Hybrid is the latest innovative product from the brand and combines its most advanced laser and GPS technologies in one device.

Bushnell Hybrid 2

Precise distances to the pin, front and back of the green are provided through its laser function, whilst a GPS display on the side of the product delivers front, middle and back yardages to help you when faced with blind shots or when you need quicker, more general information.

• Check out the new Bushnell iON GPS watch
• Bushnell unveils Phantom GPS rangefinder

As with Bushnell’s other market-leading laser products, the Hybrid boasts PinSeeker with JOLT Technology, providing short, vibrating bursts to isolate the target and lock onto the flag.

Bushnell Hybris 3

• Bushnell strikes deal with FIVE pro caddies

What we have with this product is an answer to the difficult question of ‘laser or GPS’? It is one that many of you will have weighed up in the past, extolling the benefits and pitfalls of each type of device. Combining the two technologies into one device is a masterstroke from Bushnell and helps make the hybrid one of the best DMDs on the market today.

The device is incredibly easy to use and the vibrating bursts provided by JOLT Technology ensure you have the exact distance to the flag. The hybrid provides you with supreme confidence in the club you’ve pulled out of the bag thanks to the combination of these two great technologies and is well worthy of the its premium price tag.

Available: Now

RRP: £399

bushnellgolf.com

Related Articles - Bushnell

Related Articles - Rangefinders

Related Articles - GPS

Related Articles - DMDs

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - Review

Golf News

Phil Mickelson admits work is required to repair reputation
Rickie Fowler shoots lowest round of the year in Gullane opener
Bryson DeChambeau breaks silence on USGA's compass ruling
After 18 gruelling months, Danny Willett has finally turned a corner
2019 Scottish Open & Ladies Scottish Open venue confirmed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
See all videos right arrow