Review: Bushnell Hybrid combines the best of both worlds

Bushnell has been the No.1 laser rangefinder in professional golf for over a decade now thanks to its technologically advanced products.



The Hybrid is the latest innovative product from the brand and combines its most advanced laser and GPS technologies in one device.

Precise distances to the pin, front and back of the green are provided through its laser function, whilst a GPS display on the side of the product delivers front, middle and back yardages to help you when faced with blind shots or when you need quicker, more general information.



As with Bushnell’s other market-leading laser products, the Hybrid boasts PinSeeker with JOLT Technology, providing short, vibrating bursts to isolate the target and lock onto the flag.

What we have with this product is an answer to the difficult question of ‘laser or GPS’? It is one that many of you will have weighed up in the past, extolling the benefits and pitfalls of each type of device. Combining the two technologies into one device is a masterstroke from Bushnell and helps make the hybrid one of the best DMDs on the market today.



The device is incredibly easy to use and the vibrating bursts provided by JOLT Technology ensure you have the exact distance to the flag. The hybrid provides you with supreme confidence in the club you’ve pulled out of the bag thanks to the combination of these two great technologies and is well worthy of the its premium price tag.

Available: Now

RRP: £399

bushnellgolf.com