Review: Cleveland RTX 4 wedges are ‘the complete package’

It is always exciting when you get your hands on a new Cleveland wedge.



Since 1979, the brand has been revolutionising the way we play golf around the greens.

Its newest release, the RTX 4, is the most tour-authentic wedge the brand has ever made and boasts some serious short game tech.

The foundation of RTX 4 is the fourth generation of Cleveland’s proprietary Rotex Face Technology. More spin is generated through sharper Tour Zip Grooves, more aggressive face milling, and more precise laser milling.



As we have come to expect from Cleveland over the years, the RTX 4 serves up spin in abundance thanks to this refined technology and delivers supreme control around the greens.

The reason why the RTX 4 delivers such responsive and soft feel is thanks to its Progressive Feel Balancing Technology. This next iteration of Cleveland’s renowned tech places the CG in the best possible position to enhance the feel and deliver reliable distance control, even on mishits. The CG is also tailored to each individual loft, making it incredibly easy to control your trajectory.

The RTX 4 wedges are also incredibly versatile. Cleveland has developed four new sole grinds, including an all-new XLOW grind, giving you more options than ever before when choosing which wedge set up will be right for you.

The XLOW grind features the lowest bounce and is perfect for hitting off tight lies and hitting shots with an extremely open clubface.

I opted for the ••MID grind as its V-shaped sole cut smoothly through the turf and is ideal for the parkland turf I usually play on. Not only that, its trailing edge relief keeps the leading edge low to the ground, making it straightforward to open the face and pull off those high flop shots.

Following extensive tour feedback, we also have a more compact blade shape, with less offset and a smaller overall profile. This new shape looks sensational and really lets you know this a wedge designed with the best players in the world in mind.



Not only has the shape been improved, the overall aesthetics are also much cleaner and crisper. All three finishes look incredibly sleek but the Tour Satin was the one for me.

As you would expect from Cleveland, the RTX 4 really is the complete short game package for the better player.

Price: £129

Finishes: Tour Satin, Black Satin and Tour Raw