Review: Cobra KING Forged TEC Black irons deliver on all fronts

Cobra’s KING Forged TEC Black irons utilise a dynamic combination of cutting-edge face, finish and feel technologies, engineered to provide the ideal balance of distance and feel.



Available in either Variable or ONE Length options, these irons are aimed at anyone from the scratch golfer to a mid handicapper. Cobra says you can expect the feel and precision of a bespoke tour iron, as well as a level of distance and forgiveness that it not commonly associated with such an iron.

First off let us get started with the looks. These irons feature a new Dimonized Black Metal (DBM) matte finish that is that most durable black satin finish Cobra has ever produced. For anyone who has used irons or wedges with a black finish before, this new, longer lasting finish will come as a welcome bonus.

If the silky black finish isn’t enough to sway you into loving the look of these irons, then the compact and clean head shape will. They sit fantastically down behind the ball, with not a whole lot of offset and hardly a hint of glare thanks to the black finish. For such a compact, better player design, they are also surprisingly confidence inspiring at address.



So they look great but, what about the performance? Well, the first thing that stands out is the power. These irons deliver a very strong ball flight with bags of distance. This is in large part thanks to the new forged 4140 chromoly steel face that is both thinner and stronger to provide improved deflection and increased ball speed across the face.

Although they are pretty strong in terms of loft for a players iron (the 7-iron is 30˚), they still provide great control, height, workability and sufficient and consistent spin to stop the ball quickly on the greens.

It isn’t just the speed, however, that stood out. Despite their compact shape they are also very forgiving. High-density Tungsten weights are strategically placed on the heel and toe of the clubhead to lower and centre the CG for improved forgiveness and precision.

My dispersion was very tight with these irons and the lack of difference between a centred and off-centre strike in terms of distance was pretty remarkable. It is this fantastic level of forgiveness, coupled with the blistering speed, that makes these irons suitable to such a wider array of golfers.

Now onto the feel. These irons have an all-new Technology Enhanced Cavity (TEC) that utilises a 100% carbon fibre medallion. This clever construction method helps to give these irons a relatively soft, yet powerful feel off the face. The medallions help to dampen vibrations, while the thin and fast steel face lets you know that the ball is really motoring once you have struck it.



This distinct feel is becoming more and more common as we see the on-going increase of ‘players distance irons’ on the market today.

If all of the above points aren’t enough to sway you into giving these irons a shot for yourself, it is worth noting they come with the added incentive of COBRA CONNNECT technology built in to them. The innovative system powered by Arccos uses embedded sensors in the grip to automatically record the distance and accuracy of every shot, providing tour level analytics that help you gain insight into your game so you can make smarter, data-driven decisions and improve faster.

The KING Forged TEC Black irons strike the fantastic balance of providing added distance and forgiveness (that if we are being honest we are pretty much always in search of) with the looks, control and feel of players iron.

Price: £799 (5-GW)