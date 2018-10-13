Review: Consistency guaranteed with Golf Pride Align

The Golf Pride ALIGN family, consisting of the MCC, MCC Plus4 and Tour Velvet models, are in my opinion the best grips on the market today thanks to their ground-breaking technology.



Engineered to deliver a new level of consistency in the way you grip the golf club, the grips feature a dedicated raised ridge that extends down the back of the grip for consistent hand placement, allowing the you to feel alignment.

Now, ribbed grips aren’t something new in golf, but these innovative designs also feature a unique micro-diamond texture and 50% firmer material compared to the surrounding grip area to amplify its pronounced feel.



• Honma launches 'affordable' TWorld747 range



The flex channel separates the ALIGN Technology ridge from the grip body to maximise elevation lift and lock the grip into fingers.

It is this unique construction that really makes the ALIGN stand out from the crowd. These are, in essence, game-improvement grips. No other grips provide you with such precise feedback on your hand placement. They help to ensure that you grip your golf clubs consistently, shot after shot.



• Check out the stylish Oscar Jacobson AW18 collection



For some golfers, taking the variable of gripping the club consistently out of the equation is one sure fire way of helping to slice shots off each round.



• The golf reality TV show that you NEED to tune in to



The ALIGN technology also subtly helps to increase your awareness of where the clubface is at address and throughout the golf swing. Now, I’m not saying these grips will help you hit it out of the screws every time, but they will likely boost your confidence and help you get the face back to square at impact through the improved level of feedback.

The fact that we have three of Golf Pride’s celebrated models to choose from only helps to add to the appeal of putting the ALIGN’s onto your clubs.

Any piece of equipment that gives you more confidence, aids your performance and increases consistency in one of the key aspects of your game (your grip), even if it is only subtly, gets the big thumbs up from me.

When it comes time to re-grip your clubs I would have the ALIGNs at the top of your wish list.