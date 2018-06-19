Review: Do Ping Vault 2.0 putters live up to the hype?

Everybody loves a PING putter and I’m no different. So, when I got the chance to put the new Vault 2.0 range through its paces, I jumped at it.



Ping’s next generation of 100%-milled putters, the Vault 2.0 range has been engineered to provide tour-calibre touch and performance through proven innovations, such as precision-milled, patented True Roll Technology (TR), plus a new custom-weighting system.

Here are my thoughts...



New tech

The new weighting system on these putters offers three sole weight options in steel (standard weight), tungsten (15g heavier) and aluminium (15g lighter), allowing you to fine tune the putter to your exact feel and balance preferences in order to improve consistency on the greens.

New look

There are three premium finishes for you to choose from - Platinum, Stealth and a new Copper option - in six head shapes, including the new Dale Anser, pictured above.



It was inspired by one of the original Anser putter molds created by Allan Dale Solheim and detailed by his father, Karsten Solheim.



Five of these six models are precision-milled from 303 stainless steel, while the award-winning Ketsch, seen below, combines aluminium with stainless steel.



Also adding to the new look are the proprietary Ping Pistol tapered grips.



Better results

These putters had a lot to live up to. I loved the original Vault puttersthanks to their pure and clean looks, and fantastic roll and feel of the face True Roll Technology provided.



Thankfully, the looks remain much the same and the addition of the Copper finish only helps to add to the appeal.



Off the face, the feel and roll remains superb but, thanks to the new custom-weighting system, I was able to tinker around and find the weight set-up that offered the slightly more solid feel I was looking for.



Available: Now

RRP: £275

ping.com

