Review: Do the PING Sigma 2 putters live up to the hype?

The brand new PING Sigma 2 putter series has been designed with a focus on softer feel through its multi-layer face technology, while a newly designed adjustable-length shaft allows you to fit each of the nine models to suit every one of your putting needs.



PING has managed to significantly soften the feel off the face with these new putters compared with its Sigma G predecessors through the introduction of a new Dual-Durometer PEBAX face material.

The softer front layer ensures the precision necessary for shorter, 'must make' putts, while the firmer back layer offers the solid feedback and distance control required for holing longer range putts and improving your overall consistency.

PING’s tried and tested TR face pattern, which varies in depth and pitch to speed up off-centre impacts for consistent ball speeds, once again ensures excellent consistency and forgiveness on the greens.



• REVIEW - Putting PING’s i500 & i210 irons through their paces



As is the case with many putters that feature face inserts, it is this soft feel that immediately stands out. The multi-layer face tech gives such responsive and immediate feedback, with a muted, crisp sound off the face.



• FIRST LOOK - Louis Oosthuizen teases new PING 'Blueprint' irons



For some of you, it might take a while getting used to the soft feel on longer range putts but, from short range, it makes it incredibly easy to judge speed and make an aggressive stroke.

Now, although the soft feel is one of the standout features of the Sigma 2 range, the main reason it is likely to grab your attention is the inclusion of PING’s new adjustable shaft length tech.

This isn’t the first time we have seen PING offer a putter with the option to adjust the shaft length up and down. In the 2014 Karsten TR putter series, you could adjust the length of the putter using a key that inserted into the ring at the base of the grip. This system was effective - but not perfect.

• Check out the PING AW18 Performance Apparel Collection



The new system is lightweight, easy to use and sleekly concealed beneath the grip, allowing you to customise length between 32" and 36" to fit your stroke and posture. The process is quick and intuitive through the use of an adjustment tool that inserts into the top of the grip. Also, the grip remains perfectly aligned during the adjustment process.

PING’s research indicates that eight out of ten golfers are playing with the wrong length of putter and losing strokes as a result. That’s a staggering statistic and will make the new Adjustable-Length Shaft invaluable to most golfers.



• Meet Marty Jertson: The brains behind PING's i500 irons



With nine models to choose from in the range, there is bound to be a Sigma 2 putter out there for you. The styling of these putters is also top notch thanks to the sleek platinum and stealth finishes.

I tested the Anser and Valor (above) models with the PING Pistol PP60 grips (two other grip options are available) and found both an absolute joy to putt with. The soft feel is something most of you will be looking for and really appreciate, while the TR face pattern ensures the great performance we have come to expect from PING.



With the added incentive of that adjustable shaft length and the pefectly reasonable £200 price tag, I can’t find a single bad word to say about the new Sigma 2 series. Go and give them a try.

Available: Now

Price: £200