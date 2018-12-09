Vice Golf burst onto the scene back in 2012 with one key goal: to deliver premium performance golf balls at a much lower price than the competition.

The German brand was able to achieve this through its direct-to-consumer business model. By cutting out the middle man and not paying huge sums of money to tour pros to play their products, Vice was able to pass the savings onto its consumers.

Now a fairly well established player on the golf ball market, I thought it would be interesting to see how two of their premium models stacked up against one another.

• Vice Golf unveils stylish new beanie hats just in time for winter

Don’t let the low price of these golf balls fool you into thinking you are getting a sub-par product.

The Pro model features a three-piece construction with a High Energy Speed Core for increased ball speed, a 318 large dimple design for a stable trajectory and an extremely soft, cast urethane cover with S2TG technology for incredible greenside spin and control.

The Pro Plus, meanwhile, has a four-piece construction that features the same core and cover technologies as the Pro but has a different 336 dimple design and a versatile outer casing layer for high short game spin and low driver spin.

• WIN PRIZES EVERY DAY WITH THE BUNKERED ADVENT CALENDAR



Both models performed at the level you would expect from any premium golf ball. Off the tee, I was seeing a low spinning, powerful trajectory with plenty of distance and great control with my mid and short irons when I was attacking the flag. Around the greens, meanwhile, the cast urethane cover and its unique S2TG technology offered plenty of shot-stopping grab and spin.

• Find out how the new Vice FORCE bag ticks all the right boxes



Both balls are aimed at advanced players with medium to high swing speeds and deliver the level of all-round performance from tee to green that I expect from a premium tour ball.



If I had to choose between the two models then it would have to go for the Pro Plus. Although it feels slightly firmer than the Pro model, I was seeing slightly more spin around the greens and the lower spinning, lower trajectory ball flight I look for off the driver face.It was hard to separate the two with my irons but, again, the slightly lower spin of the Plus model just edged it for me.

Vice’s products also ooze style. It is a brand that likes to do things a little differently and is certainly aimed at a younger audience. Both of these golf balls have a premium look and feel with the flashiest packaging on the market.

• HURRY - Time running out to get FREE rounds of golf with the latest bunkered subs offer



Despite the all-round performance of these golf balls, their greatest selling point remains the price you pay. At £21.48 for a dozen golf balls (when you purchase five dozen or more), the savings on offer for a premium three or four-piece ball are fantastic.



I find little reason as to why you shouldn’t order some of these balls for yourself. It won’t break the bank and you might find your new ball of choice.

Available: vicegolf.com

Colour Options: White, Lime, Red

Prices (per dozen)*: £29.88 two dozen or less; £25.08 three to four dozen; £21.48 per ball five dozen or more (*excludes shipping)