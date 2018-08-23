Review: Does the PING Glide Forged wedge live up to its billing?

PING decided to create the new Glide Forged wedges to cater for golfers seeking a more compact, blade-style design that would offer incredibly high spin and a soft, pleasing feel.



Mission accomplished.



The new Glide Forged is the first forged wedge from the brand since the Anser was released roughly seven years ago.



The shaping and overall look of these new wedges was influenced by some of PING’s top tour pros. Compared to the Glide 2.0, the head appears smaller and more compact down behind the ball, while the sole design features a rounded lead edge and more heel-toe camber that enables you to be more creative around the greens.

If you like throwing the ball up in the air, hitting high flops shots or even prefer playing low bump and runs, you will have no problems pulling off all kinds of shots with these wedges. They are incredibly versatile.

The inclusion of a tungsten toe weight, meanwhile, gives this blade-style wedge a surprising level of forgiveness and helps make it a suitable option for most golfers and not just the better player.



• Our favourite PING putters from through the years - how many of these have you tried?



In terms of performance, these wedges deliver what we have come to expect from PING: consistency and plenty of spin.



The patented, precision-milled, wheel-cut grooves - first seen in the Glide 2.0 wedges - enable grooves with a sharper edge radius, which increases interaction with the ball at impact. This results in a great level of shot-stopping spin and a consistent ball flight.



• Meet Marty Jertsen: The brains behind PING's i500 irons



• PING introduces Prodi G clubs specifically for junior golfers



The standout feature with these wedges, however, is the soft and responsive feel they provide. Despite both being crafted from 8620 carbon steel, the Glide Forged offers a noticeably softer feel at impact as compared with the Glide 2.0, as well as what feels like greater stability through the turf thanks to the compact head design.

• REVIEWED - Just how good are the PING i500 and i210 irons? We found out...



Despite ticking all of the boxes when it come to looks, feel and performance, the £200 price tag (£70 more than the Glide 2.0) might be a sticking point for some of you.



If, however, you are looking for a versatile wedge that spins like crazy, offers you the optimal trajectory and looks and feels awesome, then perhaps you should consider investing in these top-notch short game tools.



After all, what price can you put on a short game that you can rely on to produce the goods when it matters, every time it matters?



Available: Now

Options: 50⁰, 52⁰, 54⁰, 56⁰, 58⁰, 60⁰

Price: £200 (steel), £210 (Graphite)