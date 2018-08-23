search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearReview: Does the PING Glide Forged wedge live up to its billing?

Gear

Review: Does the PING Glide Forged wedge live up to its billing?

By David Cunninghame21 August, 2018
Ping Glide Forged Ping Wedges Ping Wedges Gear Review Ping Anser
Ping Glide

PING decided to create the new Glide Forged wedges to cater for golfers seeking a more compact, blade-style design that would offer incredibly high spin and a soft, pleasing feel. 

Mission accomplished.

The new Glide Forged is the first forged wedge from the brand since the Anser was released roughly seven years ago.

The shaping and overall look of these new wedges was influenced by some of PING’s top tour pros. Compared to the Glide 2.0, the head appears smaller and more compact down behind the ball, while the sole design features a rounded lead edge and more heel-toe camber that enables you to be more creative around the greens.

Ping Glide 2

If you like throwing the ball up in the air, hitting high flops shots or even prefer playing low bump and runs, you will have no problems pulling off all kinds of shots with these wedges. They are incredibly versatile.

The inclusion of a tungsten toe weight, meanwhile, gives this blade-style wedge a surprising level of forgiveness and helps make it a suitable option for most golfers and not just the better player.

• Our favourite PING putters from through the years - how many of these have you tried?

Ping Glide 3

In terms of performance, these wedges deliver what we have come to expect from PING: consistency and plenty of spin.

The patented, precision-milled, wheel-cut grooves - first seen in the Glide 2.0 wedges - enable grooves with a sharper edge radius, which increases interaction with the ball at impact. This results in a great level of shot-stopping spin and a consistent ball flight.

• Meet Marty Jertsen: The brains behind PING's i500 irons

• PING introduces Prodi G clubs specifically for junior golfers

The standout feature with these wedges, however, is the soft and responsive feel they provide. Despite both being crafted from 8620 carbon steel, the Glide Forged offers a noticeably softer feel at impact as compared with the Glide 2.0, as well as what feels like greater stability through the turf thanks to the compact head design.

Ping Glide 4

• REVIEWED - Just how good are the PING i500 and i210 irons? We found out...

Despite ticking all of the boxes when it come to looks, feel and performance, the £200 price tag (£70 more than the Glide 2.0) might be a sticking point for some of you.

If, however, you are looking for a versatile wedge that spins like crazy, offers you the optimal trajectory and looks and feels awesome, then perhaps you should consider investing in these top-notch short game tools.

After all, what price can you put on a short game that you can rely on to produce the goods when it matters, every time it matters?

Available: Now

Options: 50⁰, 52⁰, 54⁰, 56⁰, 58⁰, 60⁰

Price: £200 (steel), £210 (Graphite)

Related Articles - Ping Glide Forged

Related Articles - Ping

Related Articles - Wedges

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - Review

Related Articles - Ping Anser

Golf News

Coul Links saga takes yet another major twist
New survey makes incredible findings about bunkered readers - yes, YOU!
Tickets for 2019 Open Championship are SOLD OUT!
Brooks Koepka feared his career was OVER earlier this year
It's happening - Tiger and Phil set to play for $9m this year

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Maintaining a strong dynamic loft at impact
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow