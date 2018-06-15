search
Review: Duca del Cosma... the trendy new kid on the golf shoe block

Gear

Review: Duca del Cosma... the trendy new kid on the golf shoe block

By David Cunninghame15 June, 2018
Trendy Italian brand Duca Del Cosma was founded back in 2004 with a focus on creating modern designs for the new generation of golfers.

Its goal? To bring a breath of fresh air to courses the world over through its cutting-edge technology, technical comfort and elegant designs.

I recently tried them for the first time and needless to say I was keen to see if the performance matched up to the style.

Here’s how I got on… 

The Kuba Original A3

Part of Duca’s 2018 collection, the Kuba Original A3 is made from a soft, full-grain waterproof leather. Its distinctive look, along with the other shoes in the 2018 collection, takes its inspiration from award-winning Italian design combined with an amazing attention to detail.

The high class build quality is matched with advanced technology that includes a waterproof microfibre system acting like a breathable protective ‘sock’ within the shoe.

The waterproof membrane keeps the foot dry during play and is supported by a soft PU insert sole to provide extra comfort for the duration of the round.

Thoughts

This is my first pair of Duca shoes and straightaway you can see it is a brand for the golfing fashionistas.

The styling is unique and definitely not what I am used to seeing out on the course. They would look more at home whilst riding a Vespa around the streets of Florence or Rome - and that is precisely the point. These are designed for people who like to make a fashion statement on the course.

Duca Del Cosma Sole

The Kuba’s Airplay III outsole, and its the 5 mm nubs, help to provide a decent level of traction and stability, while the shape of this outsole has clearly been developed for a more fashion-oriented golfer. The ergonomic, removable soft PU insert sole gives a good level of comfort for such a lightweight shoe.

So, although the shoe delivers a good level of performance across the board, it is, of course, the unique Italian styling that takes front and centre.

Available: Now

RRP: £189.95

ducadelcosma.com

