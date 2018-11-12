search
HomeGearReview: ECCO BIOM G3 "guarantees comfort and traction"

Gear

Review: ECCO BIOM G3 "guarantees comfort and traction"

By David Cunninghame11 November, 2018
G3 Collection

The new G3 is the latest addition to ECCO’s ground-breaking BIOM family of shoes and delivers everything we have come to associate with the Danish brand: comfort, style, stability and innovation.

Last year we saw the launch of ECCO’s BIOM HYBRID 3, which pushed the boundaries of spikeless shoe performance and comfort.

The G3 builds upon the incredible success of its spikeless brother and utilises a range of industry-leading technologies to deliver exceptional performance that will last round after round.

• FIRST LOOK - ECCO unveils groundbreaking BIOM GM shoe

The G3 takes everything that made the BH3 such a success - not to mention one of my favourite shoes of 2018 - to deliver a fantastic spiked alternative. Having a spiked option means the BIOM franchise now caters for every type of golfer, regardless of what they are looking for in their golf shoes.

G3

• REVIEWED - ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3

The YAK leather uppers with GORE-TEX offer the simple and consistent performance I’ve come to expect from ECCO. No matter what the elements throw at you, your feet will remain bone dry and feeling fresh thanks to the fully waterproof and breathable design.

G3 Gore Tex

The G3 differentiates itself from its Hybrid counterpart thanks to the inclusion of six ZARMA-TOUR spikes. The spikes help to deliver incredible levels of traction, while a rotation line on the toe, and the addition of hybrid cleats, only add to that sense of grip and stability.

• ECCO introduces new Autumn/Winter colourways for BIOM HYBRID 3

The aesthetics are fairly similar to that of BH3 and something I am a fan of. There are four colour options to choose from with the laced models and two with the BOA, so you should be able to find a pair that suits your eye.

G3 Budersand

It almost goes without saying that the G3 offers comfort in abundance. As is the case with every pair of ECCO shoes I have tested, my feet were treated to a soft and cushioned ride throughout the round thanks to ECCO’s brilliant FLUIDFORM and BIOM technologies

G3 Sole

The generous fit allows you feet to move naturally, while the low-to-ground stability gives you a solid base from which to swing. Plus, the double-layer neoprene collar adds stretchable comfort and softness in the heel area by seamlessly adapting to your foot.

• REVIEW - ECCO COOL PRO breaks new ground for golf shoes

So, the G3 utilises a host of premium materials and advances technologies to deliver astounding levels of stability, traction, protection and, above all else, dynamic comfort.  What’s not to love.

Available: Spring 2019

Price: £210

