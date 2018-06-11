search
HomeGearReview: FootJoy Tour-S sets new standard in golf shoe stability

Gear

Review: FootJoy Tour-S sets new standard in golf shoe stability

By David Cunninghame11 June, 2018
If it’s stability you want from your golf shoes, look no further than the FootJoy Tour-S.

The No.1 shoe brand in golf’s latest offering is being described as FootJoy’s most stable golf shoe ever, and this is down to some cool new technologies.

As you would expect, there was extensive input from the world’s best during the R&D process. The feedback from the tour was consistent and clear: give us stability, comfort and a great fit.

That’s exactly what we have with Tour-S.

Foot Joy Tour S Hero

Stability

Key to the increased stability these shoes offer is the Tour-S PowerPlate outsole. Built upon a foundation of a proprietary Pebax polymer that is typically 20% lighter than other polymers, the PowerPlate also features an integrated carbon weave fibreglass mid-foot plate and a new LaunchPod cleat design, which again helps to increase stability.

The increased stability and redesigned outsole will not only help you feel closer to the turf, it will also help you transfer power efficiently throughout the swing. This was something I certainly found to be the case.

Despite their lightweight construction, the wide spread of the LaunchPods, all nine of which give maximum surface area coverage, gave me the ability to swing at 100% without worrying about a loss of traction and really helped me to make a consistently powerful action.

Foot Joy Tour S Sole

Comfort

It wasn’t simply the stability that impressed me, however. These shoes are super comfy.

The dual-density PU Fit-Bed ensures underfoot comfort, while the SecureCollar and ComforTongue technologies give these shoes a snug and precise fit round after round.

The shoe’s upper is made from one of FootJoy’s  leather partner Pittards’ most premium leather. This fully waterproof and soft leather has no membrane applied to it, resulting in fantastic breathability to help keep your feet fresh.

Foot Joy Tour S 3

Looks

I’m also a fan of the styling. It is without a doubt a modern and athletic golf shoe but there are definitely some classic FootJoy hallmarks to be seen.

The new lightweight TPU Power Strap, which harnesses and regulates footwork throughout the swing, is a nice, practical design feature, and with a smart selection of colour schemes on offer, the Tour-S is one of the smartest looking shoe ranges on the market.

The relatively hefty price tag might put of some of you but remember: this is FootJoy’s most advanced shoe to date and is packed full of the most advanced technologies to give you maximum comfort, precision, support, power and stability.

Available: Now

Price: £220

footjoy.co.uk

