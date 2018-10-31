REVIEW - G/FORE Disruptor blends street fashion with performance

G/FORE’s Disruptor golf shoe is one of the most stylish on the market - but don’t let the sleek looks fool you into thinking you’ll be short changed on performance.



These ultra lightweight, full grain leather waterproof shoes have been designed to offer fantastic traction, comfort, flexibility and support, all of which in a modern, street design.

Also available in a high-top version, Bubba Watson, below, has been wearing the Disruptors all season and has even donned a few limited edition models that perhaps only the eccentric left-hander could pull off.



The Disruptor’s have taken the concept of a street-style golf shoes and really run with it. Whilst wearing the shoes I’ve been asked on several occasions if I had left my golf shoes in the house. The design is so un-golf like that it did not come as surprise to me hear the question being asked.



Now, I understand that the casual look of these shoes might not be to everyone’s taste, but it is something I’m a fan of. During the hot and dry summer months they really looked the part when I was playing in shorts, and if I’m heading up to the range for a bit of practise in my casual gear these are the first pair of shoes I grab.

Despite the casual design, the TPU outsole delivers the kind performance you would expect from a spikeless golf shoe, offering a good level of grip and stability in all conditions. There are a multitude of strategically placed traction lugs of varying sizes and shapes to help keep you planted to the turf. If it is good enough for Bubba Watson and his 120mph+ clubhead speed then it is good enough for me to.

The Compression Moulded EVA Midsole and Ortholite Sock Line, meanwhile, make these shoes incredibly comfortable to wear. The unique wavy texture of the sock line does take a little bit of getting used to at first but, after a few holes you forget all about it and are able to enjoy the bags of comfort on offer.

If your main requirement from a golf shoes is performance then these are probably not going to be the ones for you. If, however, you are looking for ones that are comfortable to wear and have an explicitly casual look, then why not grab yourself a pair of Disruptors.

Available: Now

Price: £149