Galvin Green has been at the forefront of producing premium waterproof jackets for the best part of three decades and continues to be the brand of choice for the serious golfer.



The AUSTIN is just one highlight in Galvin’s current line up of distinctive, performance led designs.

With the recent spate of bad weather, I decided to slip it on and put it through its paces...

Style

The AUSTIN is undoubtedly one of the best looking jackets Galvin has ever produced. The brand has taken real strides forward over the last few seasons with the styling of its products.

You just have to look at its new EDGE range to see how much modern fashion is influencing its new designs. As you can see this is clearly filtering into its main range. Both on and off the course this jacket looks the part and, with four colour options to choose from, you will find one that works for you.



Performance

As you would expect from Galvin Green, the fantastic styling of this jacket does not come at the expense of performance.

As with all of Galvin’s waterproof jackets, the AUSTIN provides complete waterproof protection thanks to its GORE-TEX fabric, plus the cuffs feature a unique rain channel to ensure no water gets in.

It is also an extremely breathable jacket, making it an ideal option for when the temperatures begin to rise as well. We also have a lightweight mesh lining which helps make this jacket so comfortable.



All of these features make the AUSTIN an absolute delight to play golf in. The lightweight construction results in no restrictions during the golf swing and complete freedom of movement, all while providing complete protection from the elements.

Galvin prides itself on creating high performing garments that allow you to play your best golf in all conditions and the AUSTIN is just another fantastic example of the brand’s promise to never compromise.



Colours: Navy/River blue/Snow, Black/Red/Snow, Beluga/Lemonade/Snow, Snow/Black/ Grey



Sizes: S-3XL

Price: £300

