Review: Mizuno CLK hybrids allow you to 'shape and be creative'

By David Cunninghame09 June, 2018
Mizuno Clk Hybrids Hero

Got a yardage gap at the long end of your bag? Then the Mizuno CLK hybrids should be right up your street.

These versatile clubs sit in that area between a long iron and fairway wood, and are just as good off the tee as from the fairway.

Let’s take a closer look at the tech.

Clk Range

The CLK’s eight-way adjustable hosel enables it to be precisely tuned to fill the distance gap between your longest iron and shortest fairway wood.

RELATED - Mizuno ST180 driver... REVIEWED!

The 32 set-up possibilities, including +/- 2 degrees with upright options, offer scope for every golfer to create their ideal CLK line-up, ball flight and address look.

RELATED - Mizuno GT180 driver offers 'extreme adjustability'

The amplified Shockwave Sole not only delivers more energy for faster balls speeds, but also pushes weight lower and forward for a high, low-spinning flight.

RELATED - Mizuno launches new apparel in the UK

The ultra-thin, durable 1770 Maraging steel face, meanwhile, further promotes faster ball speeds. The combination of these technologies also gave Mizuno’s engineers the freedom to create a more stable clubhead.

Clk Lofts

The CLK offers a relatively flat, piercing ball flight but the spin numbers were high enough to give me the level of stopping power I look for with a hybrid from long range. Plus, this great stopping power is maintained whether you’re hitting from the rough or the short stuff.

RELATED - Mizuno launches next-generation JPX golf balls

The black finish is simple, clean and could pretty much slot into anyone’s bag. Off the face you can really feel the speed being provided by the maraging steel face and the amplified wave sole. It comes off like a rocket.

Clk Face

What really makes these hybrids stand out, though, compared to previous Mizzy hybrids, is the consistency and versatility. Not only does the adjustable hosel give you plenty of options, the compact clubhead makes it incredibly easy to shape shots and be creative.

Available: Now

Price: £245

golf.mizunoeurope.com

WATCH: Mizuno ST180 driver - REVIEWED!

In the market for a new driver? Check out the superb new ST180 from Mizuno...

