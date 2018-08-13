Review: Motocaddy M5 Connect truly is the compact ‘smart cart’

The technologically advanced M5 Connect model highlights Motocaddy’s recently introduced M-Series of compact-folding electric trolleys.



The M5 Connect is the only compact electric trolley model in the world with GPS functionality built into the handle, offering smartphone notifications and distance data at over 40,000 courses worldwide.

It provides straightforward front, middle and back distances to the green once synced via Bluetooth to the Motocaddy app on your smartphone.



Syncing your smartphone to the trolley is incredibly quick and easy to do. Once synced, at a glance I knew my distances and felt confident that I had pulled the right club out of the bag on every shot.

The handle also delivers a shot measurement feature par of the hole, clock and round timer.

If you want a little more information however, the app also provides overhead maps and detailed yardages, and dedicated greenside information when the power save mode is switched off. Being able to access this information can prove invaluable, especially when playing a course for the first time.

Using the app you can set up your notifications preferences for missed calls, text messages, emails or range of app alerts, including WhatsApp and Facebook.

I found I was checking my phone less whilst using the M5 as I could quickly determine that most of the alerts I was receiving on the trolley could wait until the 19th hole.



The compact design of the M5 only helps to add to the appeal. The space-saving inverted wheels help achieve a significantly reduced folded footprint compared to most standard electric trolleys on the market. I always seem to struggle finding space in the boot of my car so this ingenious design is one of the standout features for me.

The M5 also delivers the level of quality we have come to expect from Motocaddy. The trolley boasts the brand’s EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system, Adjustable Distance Control up to 50 yards and a USB charging port.



Not only that, along with the other models in Motocaddy’s new M-series, the M5 features a powerful 230V battery that offers more than enough muscle to help the trolley tackle the steepest of slopes on the golf course.



This technologically advanced and easy-to-use trolley is one of the best on the market today. With continuing updates to the app also being carried out, it is certainly a product you should be considering.