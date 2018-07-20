Review: Putting PING’s i500 & i200 irons through their paces

The new i500 and i210 irons from Ping have been engineered with the better player in mind.

Both are fantastic options and feature revolutionary technologies, but which one will be the right fit for you? I recently got to try them both. Here’s what I made of them…

i500

The all-new i500 irons are something completely new from Ping.

Categorised as a player’s distance iron, its sleek hollow body design has been crafted to meet the growing demand for an iron that delivers incredible distance and forgiveness but in a compact shape that will suit the eye of the better player.

It takes its inspiration from Ping’s popular G400 Crossover and G700 irons but what sets the i500 apart from these two is its shape and look. It delivers the same staggering power of these clubs, and a similar level of forgiveness, but with a blade length that is only slightly longer than the iBlade.

Behind the ball, they i500 looks superb and will suit the eye of just about any golfer. For such a small and compact head to deliver such incredible power is simply staggering.

Off the face, it feels explosive and powerful. The sound is quite loud but still pleasing, especially when you see the ball take off like a rocket.

If you enjoy hitting one less club than your playing partners then the i500 is absolutely the one for you.

Ping says it will give players back distance they forgot they possessed, without forcing them into the larger and more cumbersome head shape usually associated with this level of performance.

i210

Replacing the popular i200 iron, the i210 has been designed with focus on precision, feel, turf interaction and ultimate distance control.

The i200 made up roughly one-third of Ping’s staff men’s iron usage stats and roughly 85% of the LPGA’s tour usage stats over the last few years, so it’s fair to say it was a pretty popular club.

The shape and overriding concept has remained largely unchanged with the introduction of the i210 but Ping has really focussed on improving the overall feel and the series’ renowned level of control and head shapes.

The head now features 30% more activated elastomer within the head, which is also 50% softer than before, to help deliver a buttery soft feel and pleasing sound at impact. The activated elastomer also comes into 25% more contact with the clubface.

The looks and shaping have also improved compared with the i200. Its crisper lines combine with the Hydropearl 2.0 finish to deliver one of the best-looking player’s irons on the market.

If it is precision and feel you are looking for then the i210 will be the iron for you. If, however you want to be knocked off your feet by incredible distance gains, the i500 is the one you should be checking out.

For more of my views on both of these fantastic irons you can watch my full video review here.