Review: Scotty Cameron Select range "makes you want to practice"

Gear

Review: Scotty Cameron Select range "makes you want to practice"

By David Cunninghame29 May, 2018
2018 Select Family

The next generation of Scotty Cameron Select putters continues the evolution of a line engineered for performance, milled to precision and designed with elegance.

The 2018 line advances the master putter maker’s proven multi-material construction methodology of combining face inlays of either 303 stainless steel or 6061 aircraft-grade aluminium with stainless steel bodies for superior balance, weight distribution, sound and feel.

Newport 2 Hero

Sight

For 2018, Scotty focused on thinning topline appearances by giving each a slightly rounder radius and a ‘cleaner’ look. Scotty enthusiasts will instantly appreciate the refined look and it was something that certainly suited my eye at address. The sightlines also appear thinner and a little less bulky than before, only adding to the appeal.

Sole

For the first time ever, a four-way balanced sole design has been introduced. The balance point of each sole has been shifted forward to account for the weight of the shaft and grip. This results in a putter that sits perfectly square to promote easier alignment on virtually any lie.

Fastback Back

Sound

The improved sound and feel are the result of up to 30% more vibration dampening material connecting the face inlays with the putter bodies. The connecting screws are slightly larger to account for the increased material and the surface compression necessary to produce the softer sound, while preserving the feedback demanded by the best players in the world to aid in distance control and diagnosing mis-hits.

The sound is definitely more muted and less ‘clicky’ than before, while the feel is soft and confidence-inspiring. These putters just make you want to go out and practise for hours.

Owning a Scotty Cameron is something most of us, myself included, aspire to. With the new Select line, I think now is the perfect time to fulfill those aspirations. With the improvements in alignment, feel and sound, along with the classic Select looks, these really are the best Scottys I’ve ever seen and are well worth the investment.

Available: Now
Price: £365

