Review: Skechers Elite V3 guarantees ‘out of the box comfort’

The Skechers GO GOLF 2018 shoe collection, like its 2017 predecessor, makes impressive strides in performance and comfort due to the continual innovations from their ambitious, boundary-pushing R&D department.



The collection displays versatility, style and lightweight comfort in abundance.

Skechers continues to take inspiration from its market-leading and vastly growing running and lifestyle divisions, as well as introduce streetwear trends to their growing golf collection. The result? Total performance and out of the box comfort built specifically for the golf course.



I recently got my hands on the Elite V3 model, as worn on tour by former Ryder Cup captain and Scottish legend Colin Montgomerie. This full leather, lace-up performance golf shoe is the next generation of Skechers’ most successful spikeless shoe.



The simple and clean styling makes it great option for both on and off the course, while the broad choice of colours - including four brand new colourways and a high quality, full-grain premium leather LX version - means you won't struggle to find a V3 to suit your eye.

Featuring a low drop design that keeps your foot low to the ground, the Resamax cushioned insole offers comfort and support throughout the shoe. This couples with Skechers’ 5-GEN lightweight and responsive cushioning to deliver an astounding level of comfort round after round.



The full leather upper is paired with a DRI-LEX moisture management interior that offers impressive breathability, while the H2GO Shield provides 100% waterproof protection.

The all-new multi-traction transition TPU outsole, meanwhile, provides plenty of traction and a really solid base from which to attack the golf ball.

Put all of these great aspects together and what we have is a shoe that offers all round performance and out of the box comfort guaranteed.

RRP: £99