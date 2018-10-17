Review: TaylorMade P760 irons take speed and forgiveness to next level

The new P760 irons from TaylorMade, unveiled today, take progressive iron design to a new level thanks to the two distinct construction methods in the set.



This brand new addition to TaylorMade’s P700 irons series transitions from a single piece 1025 Carbon Steel forged head in the 8-PW/AW to a 1025 Carbon Steel forged hollow body with SUS630 face material injected with revolutionary SpeedFoam in the 3-7 irons.



The multi-material, hollow cavity construction (3-7 irons) has been designed to produce consistent distance while adding forgiveness to maintain optimised gapping throughout the set. The one-piece forged construction in the 8-AW, meanwhile, offers maximum shot-shaping capability for better ball-strikers.

I've gone into more detail on the technology that has been packed into these 'better player' clubs here but, before you go rushing to check that out, I've pulled together some of my thoughts on my own first hit of the irons.



Let's start with the aesthetics. The design follows on from the sleek, modern and minimalist look of its predecessors in the P700 series. Down behind the ball the clubs look fantastic, with minimal offset, compact head shapes, that get progressively larger as we go up the set, and thin top-lines, all of which have clearly been designed with the better player in mind.

The sound and feel these irons produce has also clearly been tailored towards golfers who place these attributes close to the top of their list of priorities.



The short irons in the set deliver the soft and responsive feel you'd expect from a one-piece forged construction, while the hollow cavity mid and long irons retain it thanks to the inclusion of SpeedFoam technology. The redesigned leading edge also means that these irons glide through the turf with ease, adding to that responsive feel at impact.

The short irons not only deliver a great level of feel thanks to their one-piece construction, they also provide the level of workability I like when attacking the flag with the scoring clubs. The mid and long irons, while less workable, still offer ample scope to shape your shots and control your trajectory.

In terms of distance, you can expect to gain a couple of extra yards with these irons compared to some others in the forged, better players’ category. The hollow cavity irons help to boost your ball speed by a couple of miles per hour and also bring your spin down marginally to offer some added distance. I found I was getting three to four yards of added carry versus what I would normally expect from an iron in this category.

Although you are getting some added distance and forgiveness from the hollow cavity irons, the high launch and fairly traditional lofts deliver the kind of distances and gapping that better players would expect to see.

For me, the P760 combines the best of both worlds. In the mid and long irons, you can expect the added forgiveness and speed that the P770 and P790 provide, while in the short irons you can expect the absolute precision and control of the P750s.



Available: November 2



Price: £1,299 (seven-piece set)