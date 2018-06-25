The P790 UDI is a forged driving iron that carries on from the successful release of the P790 irons last August. Engineered with breakthrough SpeedFoam Technology, it delivers the forged look and feel of a player’s iron with increased distance and accuracy off the tee or fairway.



To date, world No.2 Dustin Johnson, No.3 Jon Rahm as well as TaylorMade stablemates Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day have all played the P790 UDI on Tour already this season.

The P790 UDI’s hollow construction is filled with SpeedFoam material, which serves a dual purpose of generating ball speed as well as the management of sound and feel. Injected into the clubhead, the low-density SpeedFoam provides the face support and damping properties that make the performance of the P790 unlike any other iron in the TaylorMade family.

The P790 UDI also features a re-engineered Inverted Cone Technology optimised for the slightly smaller face area. TaylorMade’s previous ICT had a larger, heavier profile. The new, smaller Inverted Cone in the P790 UDI allows for reduced face thickness at the edges, thus increasing flexibility from heel to toe and low on the clubface, resulting in more ball speed across the entire face.

For forgiveness and playability, P790 irons feature strategically placed internal metal-injection-molded (MIM) tungsten weighting for precise CG placement and higher moment of inertia (MOI).

This driving iron is a low spinning monster and its sleek and modern looks will suit the eye of just about anyone when placed down behind the ball.

The technology packed into the clubhead helps to deliver both incredible distance and forgiveness for such a compact and low lofted iron. The flight it gives is staggeringly powerful.

It is an absolute beast on links courses and, when the ball hits the ground running, you will probably find it not too far short of your best drives of the day. It is also versatile. If you want to throw it up in the air then it is fairly easy to do so, and makes the P790 UDI a great option off the tee and when coming into the greens from distance.