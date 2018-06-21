search
HomeGearReview: Taylormade TP Black Copper putters 'ooze elegance and style'

Gear

Review: Taylormade TP Black Copper putters 'ooze elegance and style'

By David Cunninghame21 June, 2018
TaylorMade TP Black Copper collection TP Collection TaylorMade Putters Gear Review
Ardmore 3

TaylorMade has expanded its TP putter collection, first introduced in 2017, with four new Black Copper models.

The rich new colourway is the result of a unique triple-plating process that takes on a dark, rustic finish. Each model is then hand polished to reveal the copper accents along the edges.

As is the case with the rest of the TP putter collection, a Pure Role insert helps improve roll off the face. The insert combines 45° grooves with a softer polymer to promote better forward roll and reduce skidding across varying surfaces.

Ardmore Address

MORE - Why you NEED to consider the TaylorMade Project (a) and (s) balls

The composition and construction of the insert is specially engineered to bring the grooves into direct contact with the ball during impact, even on short putts. The grooves also serve in part to strategically soften the insert’s structure.

MORE - It's love at first sight when you see the TaylorMade Spider Mini putters

These putters also feature adjustable sole weights so you can tailor each putter to suit your stroke and style of putting.

Juno

Thoughts

TaylorMade’s tour validated Pure Roll insert provides the level of performance I’ve come to expect from TaylorMade putters over the last couple of years. The aluminium insert provides a great roll off the face and a firm feel that inspired confidence and allowed me to be aggressive.

Soto

MORE - What's in Dustin Johnson's bag?

It wasn’t the impressive performance however that won me over. It was the stunning looks, too. I challenge anyone to place these magnificent looking flatsticks down behind the ball and not instantly fall in love with the rustic aesthetics.

The black heads with their shiny copper edges simply ooze elegance and style. These putters are definitely ones for the golfing purist.

Available: Now

RRP: £219

taylormadegolf.eu

