TaylorMade has given its hugely popular Project (a) golf ball a 2018 upgrade and, at the same time, introduced a brand new ball to sit alongside it in the Project (s) - but what you can you expect from them and how do they perform? We put both through their paces...



Project (a)

Since its inception in 2014, the Project (a) ball has been designed to give golfers tour-level performance in a three-piece construction at an attractive price point. TaylorMade says the 2018 edition takes the next step in its evolution with new technologies that make it significantly longer than ever before.

Its three-layer design incorporates a new Dual-Distance core and a new 322LDP seamless dimple pattern, which combine to increase driver and long iron distance while maintaining excellent greenside control and feel.



Designed with a cast urethane cover to provide tour-level spin for the average golfer, this feature and the greenside control it generates helps set the Project (a) apart from other golf balls in this category.

If you are looking for a tour performance golf ball but can’t justify the higher price point, then the Project (a) should be right up your street. It’s as close to a tour ball as it is possible to be.

Project (s)

With the all-new Project (s), TaylorMade has designed a golf ball that delivers on the two performance attributes amateur players want most: soft feel and distance.

Similar to the Project (a) the Dual-Distance Core in the Project (s) decreases the overall compression of the ball for soft feel while maintaining rebound and speed.



TaylorMade’s high lift 342LDP dimple pattern combines with the lower backspin construction to deliver long game distance that will definitely impress you.

Although greenside control is not top of this golf ball’s priority list, its soft ionomer cover helps to give it a level of feel and control around the green that is not commonly seen in a bespoke ‘distance’ ball.

