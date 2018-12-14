search
Review: The incredibly easy to hit Callaway Big Bertha irons

Gear

Review: The incredibly easy to hit Callaway Big Bertha irons

By David Cunninghame14 December, 2018
Any product bestowed with the iconic Big Bertha name has to be worthy of its innovative and boundary pushing forerunners.

The all-new Big Bertha irons live up the BB brand thanks to their ground-breaking technologies that will change your long-held preconceptions of what a game improvement iron should deliver.

Callaway’s main goal when designing these irons was to offer golfers both faster ball speed and easy launch. They were able to achieve this through a new piece of cutting-edge tech that Callaway is calling its Suspended Energy Core.

This new core combines with a thinner and faster 360 Face Cup to deliver both incredible speed and a high launching, towering ball flight for all golfers.

There are a few key characteristics that I look for in a super game improvement iron. Foremost of these is distance and how easy they are to get up in the air.

With the new Big Bertha irons we have a revolutionary design that achieves both in abundance.

The new Suspended Energy Core will help you to hit your irons higher than ever before. It also is what makes these irons so forgiving. Whether you strike it high or low on the face, you can still expect that high towering ball flight and plenty of speed.

Callaway’s proprietary Urethane Microsphere material, first seen in the Rogue irons, in the core is what helps to set the feel of these irons apart from most others in the super game improvement category. You’ll be surprised just how soft and pleasing the sound and feel is.

Now onto the speed. Callaway’s faster 360 Face Cup delivers a truly staggering amount of speed. When you strike the ball you can really feel it taking off the clubface at speed.

Combine that incredible speed with the high launching nature of these irons and what you have left is some homework to do. That’s right, you’re going to have go away and start to re-evaluate just how far each iron in your bag flies.

Although the clubheads are relatively large, with wide soles, toplines and increased offset, the Smoked PVD Finish gives the irons a clean modern look and certainly helps to set them apart from their Big Bertha OS predecessors.

So sleek looks, incredibly easy to hit into the air and extremely long, what’s not to love? Callaway’s new super game improvement irons are the complete package.

Available: March 2019

Price: £1,149 (steel); £1,399 (graphite)

