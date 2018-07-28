REVIEW - The low-spinning, low-launching Titleist AVX

A lower spinning, lower launching and softer feeling alternative to the Pro V1 and Pro V1x - that is what we have with the brand new AVX from Titleist.

It is the first new premium golf ball released by the number one ball brand in golf since the Pro V1x came on the scene in 2003.

Titleist decided to add a third model to its celebrated premium offerings to meet a demand from golfers for a lower spinning, tour-calibre ball - and it's fantastic!

I’ll get started with the performance of this ball around the greens. Greenside spin and control is the real acid test for any premium, tour-calibre golf ball and is what really sets them apart from the rest of the balls on the market.

You’ll be glad to hear that the AVX offers the same superb level of control that has made the Pro V1 and Pro V1x so incredibly popular and successful over the last few decades.

The GRN41 thermoset cast urethane elastomer cover, specifically formulated by Titleist Golf Ball R&D for the AVX, delivers the level of control, feel and spin you would expect from a premium Titleist ball from 50 yards and in. The ball checks up nicely on the putting surface and offers a great level of feedback when struck.

As a player that naturally puts a lot of spin on the ball with my irons, I was interested to see whether I would see the distance gains with the mid to long irons that Titleist say many golfers will find with the AVX thanks to its low spin design.

Sure enough, as I began hitting some 7-irons I was seeing my spin rates drop by around 400 rpm and my carry distances jump up 6 yards as a result.

My spin rates also fell by a couple hundred rpm with the longer irons and the driver. The AVX was primarily introduced as a lower spinning alternative the Pro V1 and Pro V1x so it was excellent to see it deliver what was promised.

The AVX’s lower spin is down to the invention of a new high flex casing layer that enhances speed and reduces spin. It is coupled with high speed, low compression core technology (the real engine of the golf ball) to again deliver more speed, less spin as well as the softest feel of Titleist’s premium offerings.

The AVX also boats a different look thanks to its unique dimple pattern. The spherically-tiled 352 tetrahedral catenary aerodynamic design gives the AVX a more piercing and lower trajectory than Titleist’s other premium offerings.

The lower launch and ball flight is one feature that really impressed me and was very noticeable when compared with the higher launching Pro V1x. For those of you that are used to playing in windy conditions, the AVX is well worth checking out for this feature alone.

After some more extensive testing with the AVX, it is safe to say it is a golf ball that deserves to sit alongside the esteemed Pro V1 name. It offers the complete performance we expect from a golf ball in this category.

Although the AVX offered me some added distance with my irons, the Pro V1 remains the ball for me. It offers me the ideal combination of flight, feel, control and spin throughout the bag, but I suggest you try the AVX out for yourself and see what it can do for your game.