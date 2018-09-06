Review: The Titleist TS fairways are easy-to-hit distance machines

The new TS fairways provide distinct performance benefits similar to their TS2 and TS3 driver counterparts.



The TS2 is the longest, most forgiving Titleist fairway wood ever, generating incredible speed, accuracy and forgiveness.

The TS3 delivers speed-tuned performance through Titleist’s adjustable SureFit CG technology with dynamic forgiveness and maximum shot control.

For more on the technology packed into these powerful and accurate fairways, click this link, but let’s dive into how I got on with these new speed machines from Titleist.

Well, what can I say, other than three shots and straight in the bag. I’ve had my current 3-wood in the bag for a little over five years and have been unwilling to change. I think, however, with the TS3 I have at last found a new gamer.

First off, it looks fantastic. The classic head shape and black finish are simply stunning. I hit three shots at my initial fitting and that was practically enough to convince me it was the one. The numbers were solid and the flight was incredible - exactly what I want to see from a 3-wood.

The slightly lower launch it offers gave me the penetrating and powerful trajectory I look for in a fairway wood. It is an incredibly playable club, both from the tee and off the deck. The improved ARC 3.0 technology and optimised weight distribution help to noticeably improve the launch off the deck, making both of these fairway woods a real weapon in your arsenal when approaching the greens from long range.

The inclusion of the SureFit CG technology certainly gives the TS3 the edge on the adjustability side of things, so if you are a bit of a tinkerer then it is something worth baring mind.

The TS2, meanwhile, is a high-launching, low-spinning and easy-to-hit bomber. The speed it delivers off the face is nothing short of astonishing.

The higher launch it delivers means it has a very broad appeal, from the best golfers in the world to those who struggle to get their woods airborne.

Although the TS2 is the more forgiving of the two models, both deliver such consistent ball speed across the face that you might have a hard time deciding which one is best for you. For that reason, it is well worth taking the time to get properly custom fitted to ensure you have the model that works best for you in your bag.

Every aspect of both models made them an absolute delight to play with. The looks, feel, turf interaction and forgiveness were all top notch but once again, as was the case with the drivers, it was the speed that stood out most.

Available: September 28

Price: £299

Shafts: Kuro Kage Black Dual Core 55, TENSEI AV Series Blue 65, HZRDUS Smoke Black 70, Even Flow T1100 White 75

Loft options: Titleist TS2 - 13.5°, 15°, 16.5°, 18°, (21° RH only); Titleist TS3 - 13.5°, 15°, 16.5°, 18° (LH 15°, 16.5°)

