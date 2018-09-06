The new TS drivers from Titleist have been engineered to deliver higher launch, lower spin, increased MOI, game-changing forgiveness and, above all else, faster ball speed.

The result of a two-year mission to deconstruct the driver and then design greater speed into every aspect of these new clubheads, the new TS drivers offer you more distance through two distinct designs.



I was lucky enough to get my hands on both models recently at The Carrick on Loch Lomond. Here's what I made of each one.



TS2

The higher launching and more forgiving model, the TS2 has been built to deliver maximum distance and maximum forgiveness for every type of golfer.

It features and extremely low and deep, fixed CG location that helps to deliver the high launch, low spin flight that will boost your distances off the tee.

As soon as you put this thing in your hands, you know it is going to be a powerhouse. The new black finish not only looks awesome, it looks fast.



The forgiving-looking clubhead inspires you to swing aggressively, while the high MOI design delivers the kind of forgiveness that allows you to keep swinging at full tilt.

The speed off the face is staggering and you can expect some seriously long carry distances. Regardless of whether you swing like a tour pro or a 25 handicapper, the TS2 is a driver that will likely make you reconsider what is in your bag.

TS3

If the TS2 offers straight-up speed, then the TS3 could be best described as ‘specialised speed’. The inclusion of Titleist’s SureFit CG technology allows you to fully optimise every aspect of the club to suit your game. Like the TS2, the TS3 is a 460cc head but in a more traditional pear shape when compared to the modern looks of the TS2.



You can also expect a slightly lower launch and lower spin with the TS3. That being said it is still a very forgiving clubhead.

According to Titleist, the TS3 is about as forgiving as the 917 D2.

Once again, however, it was the speed of the TS3 that really stood out. Off the face you can feel just how quick it is thanks to the slightly louder and more explosive sound and feel when compared to its 917 predecessor.

I found the low-spinning, flat and powerful trajectory I was looking for after dialling in my settings using the SureFit CG and Hosel technology.



Choosing one

So, it’s decision time. Both options offer a level of speed and forgiveness previously unseen in a Titleist driver but which one would I go for?

The TS2 hits that perfect sweetspot of delivering both incredible distance and forgiveness at the same time. It is an all-rounder that could go in just about anyone’s bag.

The TS3 delivers an added level of adjustability, workability and the classic shape that suits my eye. During my initial fitting both drivers performed so well and so consistently that it eventually just came down to the cosmetics. The rounder shape of the TS3 won the day, but only just.

Available: September 28

Price: £499

Shafts: Kuro Kage Black Dual Core 50, TENSEI AV Series Blue 55, HZRDUS Smoke Black 60, Even Flow T1100 White 65

Loft options: Titleist TS2 - 8.5°, 9.5°, 10.5°, 11.5° ; Titleist TS3 - 8.5°, 9.5°, 10.5°