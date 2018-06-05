Under Armour says that all of the attributes that make Jordan ‘Made to Score’ have gone in to this latest offering from Spieth and Under Armour.



Building on the success of Jordan’s first signature shoe, last year’s Spieth 1, this evolution in design was rigorously tested by the man himself to help him accomplish one main goal: to post better scores more often.

Let’s start with the most notable tech packed into this shoe.

New GORE-TEX construction offers 100% waterproof protection and its new smart-woven upper uses incredibly strong but lightweight TPU fibres to keep you locked-in better than ever. New, softer Clarino micro-fibre leather has also been incorporated for added durability and support.

These additions only serve to raise the appeal of a shoe that is absolutely jam-packed with technology to help you shoot lower scores.



Weighing in at 410g, it is also a relatively light shoe and one that is a joy to walk the course in.



The TPU outsole has a lightweight EVA midsole for responsive cushioning with every step, while the removable EVA footbed delivers even more underfoot comfort.



The increase in comfort compared to the Spieth 1 is a welcome feature but one area where the shoe has really upped the game is in the looks department.



Although I liked the athletic style of the Spieth 1, it certainly wasn’t to everyone’s taste. The Spieth 2 is once again a modern, athletically-styled shoe but is a lot cleaner and crisper than the original.

All in all, the Spieth 2 is a more than worthy successor to the original, and a shoe that is well worth your consideration.



RRP: £160

underarmour.co.uk

